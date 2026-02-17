Monaco vs PSG predictions: Flying Parisiens dominate Les Monégasques

We’re backing a Parisian victory as the reigning champions triumph at Stade Louis II.

Best bets for Monaco vs PSG

PSG to win at odds of 1.48 on bet365

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.90 on bet365

PSG to score over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.50 on bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change

Backing an away victory

While PSG has a domestic fixture against Nantes this weekend, they possess enough depth to rest key players ahead of their European clash. Luis Enrique hopes to navigate this period without further injuries, with Fabián Ruiz and Senny Mayulu already doubtful. Regardless of which players PSG field, they are regarded as the heavy favourites for this encounter.

The likes of Vitinha and Ousmane Dembele are likely to be rested during the weekend to ensure they are at peak fitness for the trip to Stade Louis II. Although Monaco won the previous head-to-head meeting, their recent form has been poor. In contrast, the Parisians have been highly dominant against French opponents recently.

Les Monegasques could have Ansu Fati back, but Paul Pogba, Mohammed Salisu, Takumi Minamino, and Lukas Hradecky remain absent. The hosts will also be without Kassoum Ouattara, Eric Dier, and Christian Mawissa. Given the hosts’ absentees and recent struggles, an away victory is the most probable result.

Monaco vs PSG Bet 1: PSG to win at odds of 1.48 on bet365

Goals galore in Fontvieille

Both clubs possess significant offensive capabilities and are expected to find the net, despite their respective injury concerns.

PSG are favourites and should come out on top, but they’ve struggled for clean sheets on the road. The visitors have scored in nearly every away match this season. They’ve failed to do so only three times across all competitions, yet they have achieved only five shutouts. Monaco will likely feel confident in their ability to score against their French rivals.

Ultimately, the offensive power of Enrique’s team may prove overwhelming. PSG recently scored five goals against Marseille and recorded 13 goals in the six matches leading up to their fixture against Rennes on Friday. This matchup is expected to be a high-scoring and entertaining contest for neutral observers.

Monaco vs PSG Bet 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.90 on bet365

Potential for a dominant PSG performance

Although they have not matched the heights of the previous season, PSG remains a major offensive threat, particularly in their forward line. The presence of Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Désiré Doué, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia presents a significant challenge for any defensive structure.

Monaco successfully kept a clean sheet against Nice last weekend, but they recently conceded three goals in matches against Strasbourg, Lorient, and Lyon, while Real Madrid scored six goals against them. While Monaco have appeared more defensively stable at home, the quality of Paris Saint-Germain is expected to create numerous problems.

While PSG's Champions League form has been inconsistent, they are expected to perform better in the knockout stages. Enrique will want his team to heighten their intensity, and they are already familiar with Monaco's style. Players such as Dembele are expected to perform at a high level.

Monaco vs PSG Bet 3: PSG to score over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.50 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Monaco 1-3 PSG

Goalscorers Prediction - Monaco: Mika Biereth - PSG: Ousmane Dembele x2, Bradley Barcola

Monaco are currently enduring a difficult period, having secured only three victories since the start of 2026. They’ve fallen to 10th place in Ligue 1 and face Nantes this Friday evening as they attempt to improve their domestic standing. Despite these struggles, their Champions League form remains respectable, with only two losses recorded this season. Furthermore, they will benefit from home advantage in this upcoming fixture.

Paris Saint-Germain enter this match in excellent league form, leading the table after seven consecutive victories. However, they’ve been in inconsistent form across all competitions, as they have failed to win three of their last seven matches. Luis Enrique’s reigning champions are without a victory in three in the UCL, and lost their last meeting with Les Monégasques.

Probable lineups for Monaco vs PSG

Monaco expected lineup:Kohn, Zakaria, Kehrer, Teze, Vanderson, Camara, Fati Adingra, Akliouche, Biereth, Golovin

PSG expected lineup: Chevalier, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery, Neves, Kvaratskhelia, Barcola, Dembele