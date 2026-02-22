Barcelona vs Levante predictions: Raphinha to inspire big home win

Our betting expert expects a convincing victory for Barcelona, with Raphinha to find the net and plenty of second-half goals.

Best bets for Barcelona vs Levante

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Barca to bounce back with a decisive victory

The quality of Barcelona’s recent performances has certainly been concerning. Their defensive flaws were regularly exposed by both Girona and Atletico Madrid. However, their strong home record suggests they are well-positioned for a recovery this Sunday.

The Catalans have a 100% record in front of their own fans in La Liga this term. They’ve recorded an average of 3.09 goals per home game, while conceding only 0.45 times per 90 minutes. Notably, they’ve won 45% of those fixtures by margins of three or more goals.

This represents a daunting task for Levante, whose brief improvement under new manager Luís Castro appears to have ended. They have the worst defensive record in the Spanish top flight, conceding an average of 1.71 goals per game.

The visitors are now seven points away from safety. They’re also at a disadvantage, having played on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, Barca benefited from a free midweek schedule. Backing the home team with a -2 Handicap seems good with an implied probability of 54%.

Barcelona vs Levante Bet 1: Barcelona -2 Handicap at odds of 1.85 on bet365

Raphinha to add to Levante’s struggles

This season has highlighted how essential Raphinha is for Barcelona, particularly regarding their pressing efficiency. In his absence, opponents have found it easier to navigate through the midfield and exploit Hansi Flick’s high defensive line.

The ex-Leeds winger has just returned from his latest fitness setback. He should be better prepared on Sunday, after playing 63 minutes against Girona.

Raphinha was in excellent form throughout December and January, recording six goals in 10 appearances. Despite his injury struggles, the 29-year-old averages a goal every 117 minutes in La Liga this term.

Facing the division’s worst defence, there’s every chance he will improve on that record. Raphinha is at good value as an anytime goalscorer bet, with an implied probability of 57%.

Barcelona vs Levante Bet 2: Raphinha to score anytime at odds of 1.77 on bet365

Hosts to dominate after the break

Levante are playing their third match in eight days, and there is a high probability that their morale will decline during the second half. Home defeats against their two closest top-flight rivals over the past week have likely impacted their confidence. Their survival prospects appear slim from this position, and they are highly unlikely to improve this weekend.

In their previous meeting, Levante held a 2-0 lead at the halftime interval but eventually lost 3-2 to Barcelona. That’s just one example of how strong the Catalans have been in the second half this season.

At home, Barca have scored 21 goals after the break in La Liga, in just 11 matches. They are yet to concede a second-half goal in front of their own fans in the league.

Conversely, Levante have struggled to stay in games, even when they’ve started well. In away matches, 67% of the goals they’ve conceded in the Spanish top flight have come after the interval. Those trends suggest backing Barcelona to score over 2.5 goals in the second half offers value.

Barcelona vs Levante Bet 3: Second half - Barcelona to score over 2.5 goals at odds of 3.00 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Barcelona 4-1 Levante

Goalscorers prediction - Barcelona: Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Fermin Lopez - Levante: Karl Etta Eyong

Barcelona’s pursuit of the league title faced a significant setback following a surprise 2-1 defeat to Catalan rivals Girona on Monday night. This result marked their second league defeat of 2026 and caused them to fall into second place, trailing behind Real Madrid.

They’ve now suffered consecutive losses across all competitions, including a 4-0 defeat against Atlético Madrid in the Copa del Rey. Hansi Flick’s tactics have come under real scrutiny, with reports suggesting some players favour a different approach.

A home game against struggling Levante offers a good opportunity to get back on track. The visitors head into this fixture after back-to-back derby defeats at home to Valencia and Villarreal. They are currently in a difficult position within the relegation zone, having won just four league matches all season.

Probable lineups for Barcelona vs Levante

Barcelona expected lineup: J. Garcia, Balde, Martin, Cubarsi, Kounde, De Jong, Fermin, Olmo, Raphinha, Ferran, Yamal

Levante expected lineup: Ryan, Sanchez, Moreno, De la Fuente, Toljan, Raghouber, Vencedor, Romero, Alvarez, Tunde, Etta Eyong