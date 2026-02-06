Super Bowl National Anthem Odds: Charlie Puth Performance O/U

It’s time to discuss the Super Bowl National Anthem odds, which is one of the most exciting Super Bowl exotics bets. Before the Seahawks take on the Patriots on Sunday at 6:30pm EST, you can place your bets on how long Charlie Puth’s rendition of the Anthem will go.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

National Anthem Length Odds (O/U) Performer 1 min 59.5 sec + or - O -120 U -110 Charlie Puth

If you think the National Anthem will be over two minutes, you’d want to bet on the over. Otherwise, take the under. Catch Charlie Puth’s rendition just a few minutes before the game starts, potentially around 6:20pm EST.

Puth has no public footage singing the Anthem, but he has a piano edition of it on YouTube, which is only one minute and two seconds (62 seconds) long. With the last two male solo artists going under the length, I like the under here as well.

This is the first major SB exotics bet of the day, which means it’s also the first to settle. Wagers should theoretically be paid out quickly, but sometimes there are issues if the timed length is close to the O/U total.

Super Bowl National Anthem History

National Anthem Over/Under Super Bowl Performer Length of Anthem O/U 2 min 0.5 sec Chiefs vs Eagles, 2025 Jon Batiste 2 min O/U 1min 30.5 sec 49ers vs Chiefs, 2024 Reba McEntire 1 min 34 sec O/U 2 min 5.5 sec Chiefs vs Eagles, 2023 Chris Stapleton 2 min 2 sec O/U 1 min 35.5 sec Rams vs Bengals, 2022 Mickey Guyton 1 min 51 sec O/U 1 min 59.5 sec Chiefs vs Buccaneers, 2021 Jazmine Sullivan & Eric Church 2 min 16 sec

The over has cashed in three of the past five years, with renditions getting progressively longer. However, male solo artists have gone under each of the last two times they’ve performed.

Betting on Super Bowl Novelty Props

Instead of betting on Seahawks vs Patriots, you can wager on the events surrounding the game. Exotics bets are on the events around the game, not on the game itself. Bet on the Half Time show, Coin Toss, and Gatorade color to bring even more to the SB experience.

