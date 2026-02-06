Super Bowl Halftime Show Odds: Bad Bunny Performance Prop

This year’s Halftime Show performer is global icon Bad Bunny. Ahead of his performance at halftime of Seahawks vs Patriots, we’ll preview his Super Bowl exotics odds. Bettors can make picks on the halftime show odds for his first song, special guests, and the O/U number of songs.

Super Bowl Halftime Show Odds

Check out the Super Bowl half time show odds as Bad Bunny will perform at SB LX between the Seahawks and Patriots on February 8. Novelty props or exotics, like the halftime show odds, are on non-game events, adding even more excitement to the spectacle on SB Sunday.

All odds are courtesy of CA Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Bad Bunny: First Song

Song Odds Spotify Streams Titi Me Pregunto -250 1.9 Billion BAILE INoLVIDABLE +400 1.1 Billion ALAMBRE PuA +400 79.4 Million MONACO +500 775 Million La MuDANZA +800 217 Million NUEVAYoL +800 889 Million Chambea +800 305 Million DTmF +900 1.3 Billion Me Porto Bonito +1400 2.2 Billion La CANCION +1400 2.4 Billion

At +800 odds, I think “La MuDANZA” is a good choice to be Bad Bunny’s first song at the Super Bowl. Whilst one of his lower-streamed songs, it is clearly one of Bad Bunny's favourite.

The a cappella intro would allow for Bad Bunny to orchestrate a grand entrance, with the classic vibes then filling Levi's, which will be packed to the rafters with faithful fans.

There is great value in La MuDANZA (+680) to be Bad Bunny’s first song. It has consistently been his opening song on his recent DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS tour. While it’s not his most upbeat or popular song, it could warm up the crowd for his bigger hits.

Bad Bunny First Song Prediction: La MuDANZA (+800)

Bad Bunny Special Guest Appearance

Performer Odds Cardi B -250 J Balvin -160 Jennifer Lopez -125 Ricky Martin -125 Karol G +100 Jhayco +145 Daddy Yankee +190 Rosalia +230 Dua Lipa +240 Marc Anthony +300

Cardi B (-250) is already expected to be at the SB to support her boyfriend, Patriots WR Stefon Diggs. Cardi B’s most-streamed song on Spotify is “I Like It,” which features Bad Bunny and J Balvin (-160), who will be at the SB LX Flag Football Game the day before.

While I expect both Cardi B and J Balvin will join Bad Bunny on stage, one of the best plus-money bets is Jhayco (+145). Jhayco appears on DÁKITI, one of Bad Bunny’s most popular songs, and joined him onstage during his Puerto Rican residency.

J Balvin (-160) and Bad Bunny released a joint album together in 2019. While Balvin has said he’s not performing this year, it could be a smokescreen. Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Cardi B (-250) are all on “I Like It”, and it wouldn’t be surprising if they all perform the song at halftime.

Amid all of the strife surrounding Bad Bunny's performance, we expect him to bring out his fellow countryman, Jhayco, to support him as they perform the song that launched him to stardom at Super Bowl 2026.

Bad Bunny Special Guest Prediction: Jhayco (+145)

Bad Bunny Total Number of Songs

O/U Number of Songs Over Odds Under Odds 11.5 +100 -120

Bad Bunny's concerts rank among some of the longest on the touring scene right now, yet with a mere 15 minutes or to perform he will have to cut it down, but to what extent?

Bad Bunny has 28 songs on Spotify with more than one billion streams. His concerts are typically quite long, often performing upward of 30 songs.

He’s not going to have time to do that here, but given that he can do samples of some of his most famous tracks, go with 12+, as the first time performer will want to put on a show in Santa Clara.

There has been a shift in halftime performances to more medleys to keep the energy up, and Bad Bunny, who has tons of hits, could do exactly that. Megastars Rihanna and Shakira/Jennifer Lopez performed 13 and 15 songs, respectively, in their halftime shows. Go with over 11.5 here.