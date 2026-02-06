Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds & History: Seahawks vs Patriots Props

One of the first Super Bowl exotics bets to settle on Sunday will be the coin toss. Exotics bets, like on the Super Bowl coin toss odds, are on non-game action. Before the Seahawks clash with the Patriots in SB LX, we’ll check out the coin toss odds.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Coin Toss Odds Heads -102 Tails -102

As one of the first exotics bets of the night, bets on the coin toss usually settle almost instantaneously. The coin toss happens soon after the National Anthem is performed. With no ambiguity on this bet, which is a random binary event, both sides will be priced the same.

While there are very few trends related to the outcome of the coin toss itself, the results afterward have been interesting. Nine of the previous 11 teams to win the coin toss lost the Big Game. The Kansas City Chiefs broke the trend in 2023 and 2024, though.

Given that, We like the look of Heads. For the last three years the coin toss has gone tails - heads - tails, and the 50/50 nature would point towards it swinging back.

SB LX Coin Toss Prediction: Heads

Coin Toss Betting History

Coin Toss Result Championship Game Head Referee Tails Chiefs vs Eagles, 2025 Ron Torbert Heads 49ers vs Chiefs, 2024 Bill Vinovich Tails Chiefs vs Eagles, 2023 Carl Cheffers Heads Rams vs Bengals, 2022 Ron Torbert Heads Chiefs vs Buccaneers, 2021 Carl Cheffers

Only 25 of 59 teams in SB history who won the coin toss have gone on to win the game. While heads has been the outcome in three of the past five games, tails bettors have cashed in eight of the past 12 years. Tails leads 31-28 all-time.

Betting on Super Bowl Props

Exotics bets are some of the most entertaining plays you can make on the Big Game. They are placed on events outside of and surrounding the game. Along with the coin toss, you can bet on the length of the National Anthem and Bad Bunny’s first song choice for the halftime show.