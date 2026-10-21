Hongkong Übersicht

Christopher Nkunku has sent a clear message to AC Milan regarding his long-term future, admitting he has little desire to return to San Siro once his current loan spell at RB Leipzig concludes. The French international is thriving back in the Bundesliga while on loan at the German club and is hoping that a permanent agreement can be reached to keep him in Germany.
AC Milan have been hit by a devastating double injury blow ahead of their crucial Europa League meeting with Bournemouth on Thursday. The Rossoneri will be forced to navigate the European tie without two of their key attacking options following a disastrous morning at the club's training ground.
Real Madrid are reportedly seeking financial compensation from the Premier League's 'Big Six' following the dramatic collapse of the European Super League. The Spanish giants believe that the English clubs who initially signed up for the breakaway project remain liable for a significant portion of the start-up expenses.