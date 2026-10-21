Bist du 24 oder älter?

Hilf uns, Dein Alter zu bestätigen, indem Du eine ehrliche Antwort gibst. Diese Seite enthält Werbung für Glücksspiel (24+).

Inhalte mit Altersbeschränkung

Du bist noch nicht alt genug, um Inhalte zum Thema Wetten anzusehen. Du wirst auf die Startseite weitergeleitet.

alt
+18 | AGB gelten | Spiele mit Verantwortung | Glücksspiel kann abhängig machen | Wir erhalten eine Provision von den hier angeführten Buchmachern | Veröffentlichungsgrundsätze
Hongkong

Hongkong Übersicht

RB Leipzig v PSV Eindhoven - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2

Nkunku snubs Milan for Leipzig stay

Christopher Nkunku has sent a clear message to AC Milan regarding his long-term future, admitting he has little desire to return to San Siro once his current loan spell at RB Leipzig concludes. The French international is thriving back in the Bundesliga while on loan at the German club and is hoping that a permanent agreement can be reached to keep him in Germany.

C. NkunkuRB Leipzig
AC Milan v Atalanta BC - Serie A 2026/27

Ramos and Chukwueze out for Milan vs Bournemouth

AC Milan have been hit by a devastating double injury blow ahead of their crucial Europa League meeting with Bournemouth on Thursday. The Rossoneri will be forced to navigate the European tie without two of their key attacking options following a disastrous morning at the club's training ground.

G. RamosS. Chukwueze
Florentino Perez Real Madrid 2020

Real demand ESL payment from PL Big Six

Real Madrid are reportedly seeking financial compensation from the Premier League's 'Big Six' following the dramatic collapse of the European Super League. The Spanish giants believe that the English clubs who initially signed up for the breakaway project remain liable for a significant portion of the start-up expenses.

Real MadridPremier League
Mehr
Mehr

Tabelle

Eredivisie crestEredivisie

Pos.TeamPSUNTG+/-PktForm
2Lazio crestLazio76101441019
S
S
S
U
S
3Roma crestRoma75201631317
S
U
U
S
S
4AC Milan crestAC Milan7430147715
S
U
S
U
U
5Como crestComo7421127514
S
U
N
S
S
6Frosinone crestFrosinone7412139413
S
N
S
U
S
Mehr

Betting spotlight

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips
Weitere Artikel zum Thema Wetten anzeigen