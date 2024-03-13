遠藤航の"新チャント"が現地で大バズり！リヴァプールファンが大合唱「キャッチーな新曲がファンを虜に」

リヴァプールファンがMF遠藤航のチャントを大合唱している映像が現地で報じられた。
10日に行われたプレミアリーグ第28節のマンチェスター・シティ戦に先発フル出場を果たし、クラブ公式のプレイヤー・オブ・ザ・マッチに選出された遠藤。プレミアリーグ公式の選ぶ同節のベスト11にも選出され、さらには日本代表MFが先発したリーグ戦は未だ無敗など、加入一年目ながら大きなインパクトをチームにもたらしている。
現地メディア『This is Anfield』は「キャッチーな遠藤航の新曲がリバプール・ファンを虜に！」というタイトルで、遠藤の活躍を受けてファンが専用のチャントを作曲したと報道。「遠藤航はリヴァプールのファンからすぐに愛されるようになったが、このMFのために新たに作られたキャッチーなチャントが、ソーシャルメディア上でファンを魅了している」という。
『TikTok』にアップされた動画には、過去にはサディオ・マネにも使われたABBAの『Voulez-Vous』に合わせ、ホテル・アンフィールドで遠藤の歌を大合唱するファンたちの姿が。
Just a gang of lunatics having a very lovely time thank you (sort of) to @ABBA and Waturu Endo at @wearehotelanfield yesterday. Waturu.... ENDO He is Japanese ENDO He wears number three And he's gonna win the league! A great game of football between two brilliant sets of players yesterday, and managed to fit two gigs in, one with all of us on the stage up at Anfield alongside Buffalo Riot and @The Sway with the players coach driving right past us while we were onstage, then at Hotel Anfield before and after the game. This week I'll be there again on Thursday night before and after the @Sparta Prague 💙💛❤️ game but we've got the serious business of our next records, the first of which has just been mastered! Too Many Dancefloors!!!!! #endo #waturu #Japan #japanese #party #lfc #liverpool #lfcfamily #anfield♬ original sound - The Ragamuffins
「シンプルで間違いなくキャッチー」と同メディアは称賛し、「このチャントをコップ（アンフィールド）で聞くのはいつになるのだろうか？」と高揚感を伝えている。
遠藤の新チャントの歌詞、日本語訳は以下の通り。
“He’s Wataru, Endo!
He is Japanese, Endo!
He wears number 3, Endo!
And he’s gonna win the league”
「彼はワタル、エンドウ！
彼は日本人、エンドウ！
彼は背番号3を着ている、エンドウ！
そして彼はリーグを制覇する」