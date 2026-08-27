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リレストレム

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Bradley Barcola Liverpool GFX

Barcola can become a global star by leaving PSG for Liverpool

For some football fans, the summer is the part of the calendar that they look forward to the most - and that's not just because it's filled by a World Cup every four years! Rather, it's because the end of the season means only one thing: It's time for transfers! The 2026 window is once again proving to be busy, with some huge names making big-money moves before deadline day on September 1.

OpinionLiverpool
詳細
August 2026
Europa League Qualification
リレストレム badge
リレストレム
LIL
2
エグナティア badge
エグナティア
EGN
1
終了
合計 2 - 1
エリテセリエン
リレストレム badge
リレストレム
LIL
フレドリクスタ badge
フレドリクスタ
FRE
September 2026
カップ
Aurskog Finstadbru badge
Aurskog Finstadbru
AUR
リレストレム badge
リレストレム
LIL
詳細

順位

エリテセリエン crestエリテセリエン

PosチームPWDLFA+/-勝点フォーム
3トロムソ crestトロムソ17104334201434
4モルデ crestモルデ178363226627
5リレストレム crestリレストレム178272321226
6ブラン crestブラン178183627925
7ローゼンボリ crestローゼンボリ177372522324
詳細

Betting spotlight

Goals expected in Liverpool games thanks to leaky defence and potent attack
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