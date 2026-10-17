スタッフォードレンジャーズ 概要

Fabregas slams disrespectful Man Utd manager job rumours

Como manager Cesc Fabregas has fiercely rejected speculation suggesting he is being lined up to replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United. Ahead of a crucial Champions League clash between the two sides on Wednesday, the Spaniard refused to entertain questions about taking the Old Trafford dugout, labelling the line of enquiry as highly disrespectful to his former Premier League rival.