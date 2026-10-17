スタッフォードレンジャーズ 概要

Michael Carrick insists he has no concerns over his job security despite Manchester United enduring their worst start to a league season in 40 years. The head coach takes his side to face Cesc Fabregas’ Como targeting a crucial Champions League victory.
Manchester United's continental ambitions have hit a literal roadblock in Italy as severe weather conditions threaten to derail their latest Champions League fixture. The Red Devils have arrived in Lombardy only to be greeted by torrential downpours that have placed their clash with Como under significant threat of postponement.
Manchester United are dealing with a mounting injury crisis ahead of their Champions League match against Como. Manager Michael Carrick faces severe defensive headaches, with up to seven key players sidelined and others suspended. Enduring a challenging six-game winless run, the club must quickly find solutions and potentially rely on returning stars or youth academy prospects.
Como manager Cesc Fabregas has fiercely rejected speculation suggesting he is being lined up to replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United. Ahead of a crucial Champions League clash between the two sides on Wednesday, the Spaniard refused to entertain questions about taking the Old Trafford dugout, labelling the line of enquiry as highly disrespectful to his former Premier League rival.
Manchester United manager Michael Carrick is facing a significant selection headache ahead of his side's crucial Champions League encounter against Como. The Red Devils are desperate to find form after a difficult run, but preparation for the European trip has been severely disrupted by a growing list of absentees.