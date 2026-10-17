スタッフォードレンジャーズ 概要

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スタッフォードレンジャーズ

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Atletico de Madrid v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2

Carrick confirms huge injury blows for Man Utd

Manchester United are dealing with a mounting injury crisis ahead of their Champions League match against Como. Manager Michael Carrick faces severe defensive headaches, with up to seven key players sidelined and others suspended. Enduring a challenging six-game winless run, the club must quickly find solutions and potentially rely on returning stars or youth academy prospects.

M. CarrickManchester United
ACF Fiorentina v Como 1907 - Serie A 2026/27

Fabregas slams disrespectful Man Utd manager job rumours

Como manager Cesc Fabregas has fiercely rejected speculation suggesting he is being lined up to replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United. Ahead of a crucial Champions League clash between the two sides on Wednesday, the Spaniard refused to entertain questions about taking the Old Trafford dugout, labelling the line of enquiry as highly disrespectful to his former Premier League rival.

C. FabregasM. Carrick
詳細
October 2026
FAカップ予選
ゲーツヘッド badge
ゲーツヘッド
GAT
1
スタッフォードレンジャーズ badge
スタッフォードレンジャーズ
STA
1
終了
FAカップ予選
スタッフォードレンジャーズ badge
スタッフォードレンジャーズ
STA
5
ゲーツヘッド badge
ゲーツヘッド
GAT
0
終了
November 2026
FAカップ
スタッフォードレンジャーズ badge
スタッフォードレンジャーズ
STA
グリムズビー・タウン badge
グリムズビー・タウン
GRI
詳細

順位

Serie A crestSerie A

PosチームPWDLFA+/-勝点フォーム
3Roma crestRoma75201631317
4AC Milan crestAC Milan7430147715
5Como crestComo7421127514
6Frosinone crestFrosinone7412139413
7Cagliari crestCagliari741267-113
詳細

Betting spotlight

PSG vs Barcelona Predictions: Where to Watch, Lineups & Tips as European giants serve up goal fest
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