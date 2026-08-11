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コンアンニャンザン

コンアンニャンザン 概要

Romee Leuchter Linda Caicedo Lauren James PSG Real Madrid Chelsea split

Chelsea, PSG & Real Madrid learn UWCL qualifying opponents

Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have all learned their opponents for the third qualifying round of the Women's Champions League, with victory in the final round of the preliminary stage to secure passage through to the league phase of the 2026-27 edition of the UWCL. With the likes of Ajax and Inter lurking as potential opposition, Tuesday's draw threw up some interesting ties.

Women's Champions LeagueChelsea FC Women
PSV v Go Ahead Eagles - Johan Cruijff Shield

Fulham reportedly submit new $38m Pepi bid to PSV

Fulham have reportedly made another bid for U.S. men's national team forward Ricardo Pepi, who continues to draw interest despite a recent arm injury. The bid is not Fulham's first for the PSV star but, to date, the Dutch club has been open about its desire to keep hold of the striker. Pepi has been radar for Premier League clubs for quite some time.

TransfersUSA
PSV Eindhoven v R. Union Saint-Gilloise - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1

Sources: Prem clubs still interested in Pepi following Fulham bid

Fulham have made a $35 million (€30 million) offer for U.S. men's national team star Ricardo Pepi, GOAL can confirm, and, despite seeing that bid rejected, several English clubs remain interested in the forward. The offer comes despite Pepi's recent arm injury, which hasn't prevented Premier League clubs from making a push to sign the striker this January.

TransfersUSA
詳細
August 2026
AFCチャンピオンズリーグ予選
アデレードユナイテッド badge
アデレードユナイテッド
AUN
0
コンアンニャンザン badge
コンアンニャンザン
CAN
2
終了
September 2026
V リーグ
コンアンニャンザン badge
コンアンニャンザン
CAN
ホンリンハティン badge
ホンリンハティン
HLH
詳細

順位

V リーグ crestV リーグ

PosチームPWDLFA+/-勝点フォーム
1Bac Ninh crestBac Ninh00000000
2コンアンニャンザン crestコンアンニャンザン00000000
3ホーチミンシティFC crestホーチミンシティFC00000000
4ダナン crestダナン00000000
5ハノイFC crestハノイFC00000000
詳細

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Leeds United can build towards a top half EPL finish in 2026/27
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