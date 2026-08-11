コンアンニャンザン 概要

Fulham reportedly submit new $38m Pepi bid to PSV

Fulham have reportedly made another bid for U.S. men's national team forward Ricardo Pepi, who continues to draw interest despite a recent arm injury. The bid is not Fulham's first for the PSV star but, to date, the Dutch club has been open about its desire to keep hold of the striker. Pepi has been radar for Premier League clubs for quite some time.