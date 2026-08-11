Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have all learned their opponents for the third qualifying round of the Women's Champions League, with victory in the final round of the preliminary stage to secure passage through to the league phase of the 2026-27 edition of the UWCL. With the likes of Ajax and Inter lurking as potential opposition, Tuesday's draw threw up some interesting ties.
Fulham have reportedly made another bid for U.S. men's national team forward Ricardo Pepi, who continues to draw interest despite a recent arm injury. The bid is not Fulham's first for the PSV star but, to date, the Dutch club has been open about its desire to keep hold of the striker. Pepi has been radar for Premier League clubs for quite some time.
Fulham have made a $35 million (€30 million) offer for U.S. men's national team star Ricardo Pepi, GOAL can confirm, and, despite seeing that bid rejected, several English clubs remain interested in the forward. The offer comes despite Pepi's recent arm injury, which hasn't prevented Premier League clubs from making a push to sign the striker this January.