Ikhtisar Pena Sport

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UEFA hit Serbia with stadium ban

Serbia have been ordered to play their next home match behind closed doors following racist and discriminatory behaviour from their supporters. UEFA has also handed the national federation a series of hefty financial penalties relating to fan misconduct during their recent Nations League fixtures.

UEFA Nations League ANetherlands vs Serbia
FBL-EUR-NATIONS-NED-SRB

Xavi plays down Van de Ven injury scare

Tottenham Hotspur face an anxious wait over the fitness of Micky van de Ven following an injury scare during the international break. The central defender picked up a hand injury during the Netherlands' recent Nations League victory over Serbia, sparking fears he could miss the upcoming Premier League trip to Old Trafford.

X. HernandezM. van de Ven
Netherlands v Germany - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A2 MD1

Dumfries demands Oranje defensive fix

Denzel Dumfries has laid down a challenge to his Netherlands team-mates as they look to end a defensive slump that has plagued their 2026 campaign. The Inter wing-back believes the Oranje must show more resilience at the back despite their recent attacking improvements under Xavi.

D. DumfriesNetherlands
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October 2026
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