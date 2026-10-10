Ikhtisar Pena Sport

Serbia have been ordered to play their next home match behind closed doors following racist and discriminatory behaviour from their supporters. UEFA has also handed the national federation a series of hefty financial penalties relating to fan misconduct during their recent Nations League fixtures.
Tottenham Hotspur face an anxious wait over the fitness of Micky van de Ven following an injury scare during the international break. The central defender picked up a hand injury during the Netherlands' recent Nations League victory over Serbia, sparking fears he could miss the upcoming Premier League trip to Old Trafford.
The Netherlands maintained their unbeaten run in the Nations League with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Serbia in Eindhoven. Goals from Teun Koopmeiners and Joshua Zirkzee ensured the Oranje overcame a first-half equaliser from Mihajlo Cvetkovic.
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has reached a monumental career milestone by leading the Netherlands out for their Nations League clash against Serbia. The veteran defender becomes only the 11th player in the history of the Dutch national team to earn 100 senior caps.
Netherlands manager Xavi Hernandez praised captain Virgil van Dijk ahead of his potential 100th international cap against Serbia. The Dutch side aim to claim top spot in Nations League Group 2 following a dramatic second-half comeback against Greece.
Denzel Dumfries has laid down a challenge to his Netherlands team-mates as they look to end a defensive slump that has plagued their 2026 campaign. The Inter wing-back believes the Oranje must show more resilience at the back despite their recent attacking improvements under Xavi.