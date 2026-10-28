Carabao Cup quarter-final draw in full as Liverpool host Bournemouth and Arsenal conquerors Fleetwood await Everton or Newcastle

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Liverpool will host Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, while holders Manchester City take on League One side Bradford City. Fleetwood Town, who knocked Arsenal out on penalties, will welcome Everton or Newcastle United, and Crystal Palace face Sunderland in an all-Premier League tie, with all four games set for the week commencing December 14.

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Fleetwood handed another Premier League test

Fleetwood Town have been rewarded with another home tie against Premier League opposition in the last eight after their stunning win over Arsenal. The League Two side, who sit 18th in the fourth tier, will host the winners of Thursday's clash between Everton and Newcastle United.

Mikel Arteta's Premier League champions, beaten finalists in this competition last season, were knocked out on penalties on Tuesday. Viktor Gyokeres cancelled out Fleetwood's first-half opener five minutes after the break, but Max Dowman was sent off and Bruno Guimaraes missed before Conor Haughey smashed in the winner in a 5-3 shootout.

Holders Manchester City face Bradford

Holders Manchester City have been drawn at home to League One side Bradford City, who reached the final of this competition in 2013, as The Athletic noted. Bradford booked their place in the last eight by beating fellow third-tier outfit Peterborough United 2-0 on Tuesday.

City were pushed all the way by Brighton on Wednesday, with the two sides level at 2-2 before the holders edged the shootout 4-3. Bradford will travel to the Etihad Stadium hoping to follow Fleetwood's lead and produce another upset in a competition that has already delivered one of the biggest shocks in modern football.

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Iraola's Liverpool host former club Bournemouth

Andoni Iraola's Liverpool will host his former club Bournemouth after surviving a dramatic shootout against Chelsea on Wednesday. The game finished 1-1 before the Reds won 6-5 on penalties, with Wesley Fofana's miss ending the contest, while Bournemouth swept aside Aston Villa 3-0 at home to reach the last eight.

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The remaining tie is an all-Premier League meeting between Crystal Palace and Sunderland. Palace beat Fulham 1-0 at Craven Cottage, while Sunderland led 3-1 before Brentford's stoppage-time goal set up a nervy 3-2 win at the Stadium of Light.

Quarter-finals set for December

Everton and Newcastle meet on Thursday to settle the final fourth-round tie and decide who travels to Fleetwood. All four quarter-finals will be played in the week commencing December 14.

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The semi-finals are scheduled for the weeks starting January 11 and February 1, before the final on Sunday, March 21.

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw in full:

Fleetwood Town vs Everton or Newcastle

Manchester City vs Bradford City

Crystal Palace vs Sunderland

Liverpool vs Bournemouth



