DAFTAR JUARA Community Shield (1908-2018)
Kampiun Liga Primer Inggris Manchester City membuka kampanye musim 2018/19 dengan hasil positif setelah sukses mengangkat trofi Community Shield 2018 berkat kemenangan 2-0 atas Chelsea di Wembley, Minggu (5/8) malam WIB.
Sergio Aguero punya andil besar dalam mengantar tim polesan Pep Guardiola tersebut meraih trofi pertama di musim ini. Bomber City asal Argentina itu memborong seluruh gol kemenangan, yang juga menjadi gol ke-200 dan 201 bersama klub.
Ini adalah pertama kalinya juara Liga Primer berhasil menjadi kampiun Community Shield sejak Manchester United melakukannya pada 2013 lalu. Dalam empat edisi terakhir, Community Shield selalu dimenangkan oleh tim juara Piala FA di musim sebelumnya.
Soal banyak-banyakan gelar di ajang ini, City masih terpaut jauh ketimbang rival-rival lain. Torehan tahun ini menjadi trofi Community Shield kelima mereka sepanjang sejarah.
Rival sekota Manchester United masih menjadi tim tersukses di kancah ini melalui raihan 21 gelar. Simak daftar lengkap kampiun Community Shield di bawah ini:
Daftar Juara Community Shield:
1908 Manchester United
1909 Newcastle United
1910 Brighton & Hove Albion
1911 Manchester United
1912 Blackburn Rovers
1913 Professionals
1914-19 Tidak Dimainkan
1920 West Bromwich Albion
1921 Tottenham Hotspur
1922 Huddersfield Town
1923 Professionals
1924 Professionals
1925 Amateurs
1926 Amateurs
1927 Cardiff City
1928 Everton
1929 Professionals
1930 Arsenal
1931 Arsenal
1932 Everton
1933 Arsenal
1934 Arsenal
1935 Sheffield Wednesday
1936 Sunderland
1937 Manchester City
1938 Arsenal
1939-47 Tidak Dimainkan
1948 Arsenal
1949 Portsmouth & Wolverhampton Wanderers
1950 World Cup Team
1951 Tottenham Hotspur
1952 Manchester United
1953 Arsenal
1954 Wolverhampton Wanderers & West Bromwich Albion
1955 Chelsea
1956 Manchester United
1957 Manchester United
1958 Bolton Wanderers
1959 Wolverhampton Wanderers
1960 Burnley & Wolverhampton Wanderers
1961 Tottenham Hotspur
1962 Tottenham Hotspur
1963 Everton
1964 Liverpool & West Ham United
1965 Manchester United & Liverpool
1966 Liverpool
1967 Manchester United & Tottenham Hotspur
1968 Manchester City
1969 Leeds United
1970 Everton
1971 Leicester City
1972 Manchester City
1973 Burnley
1974 Liverpool
1975 Derby County
1976 Liverpool
1977 Liverpool & Manchester United
1978 Nottingham Forest
1979 Liverpool
1980 Liverpool
1981 Aston Villa & Tottenham Hotspur
1982 Liverpool
1983 Manchester United
1984 Everton
1985 Everton
1986 Everton & Liverpool
1987 Everton
1988 Liverpool
1989 Liverpool
1990 Liverpool & Manchester United
1991 Arsenal & Tottenham Hotspur
1992 Leeds United
1993 Manchester United
1994 Manchester United
1995 Everton
1996 Manchester United
1997 Manchester United
1998 Arsenal
1999 Arsenal
2000 Chelsea
2001 Liverpool
2002 Arsenal
2003 Manchester United
2004 Arsenal
2005 Chelsea
2006 Liverpool
2007 Manchester United
2008 Manchester United
2009 Chelsea
2010 Manchester United
2011 Manchester United
2012 Manchester City
2013 Manchester United
2014 Arsenal
2015 Arsenal
2016 Manchester United
2017 Arsenal
2018 Manchester City
Jumlah Gelar:
21 Manchester United (4 trofi bersama)
15 Arsenal (1 trofi bersama), Liverpool (5 trofi bersama)
9 Everton (1 trofi bersama)
7 Tottenham Hotspur (3 trofi bersama)
5 Manchester City
4 Professionals, Wolverhampton Wanderers (3 trofi bersama), Chelsea
2 Amateurs, West Bromwich Albion (1 trofi bersama), Burnley (1 trofi bersama), Leeds United
1 Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Blackburn Rovers, Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City, Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Portsmouth (trofi bersama), World Cup Team 1950, Bolton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest, West Ham United (trofi bersama), Leicester City, Derby County, Aston Villa (trofi bersama).