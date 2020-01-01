DAFTAR JUARA Piala Liga Inggris (1961-2020)
Untuk kali ketiga berurutan, kelima dalam tujuh tahun terakhir, Manchester City sukses mengangkat trofi Piala Liga Inggris setelah memecundangi Aston Villa, Minggu (1/3) kemarin.
Kemenangan 2-1 di Wembley juga menandai keberhasilan The Citizens mengklaim gelar kedelapan dari sembilan kompetisi domestik terakhir meski mereka harus melupakan titel Liga Primer musim ini.
Sergio Aguero membuka keunggulan untuk skuad Pep Guardiola di menit ke-20 sebelum Rodri menggandakannya lewat sundulan hanya sepuluh menit berselang. Satu gol balasan Villa dicetak Mbwana Samatta empat menit jelang turun minum.
Secara keseluruhan City kini telah mengoleksi tujuh trofi Piala Liga, hanya berjarak satu dari rekor terbanyak yang dipegang Liverpool.
Berikut ini daftar juara Piala Liga selengkapnya:
|Tahun
|Juara
|Skor
|Runner-Up
|Stadion
|Penonton
|1961
|Aston Villa
|0–2
|Rotherham United
|Millmoor
|12.226
|Aston Villa
|3–0 p.w.
|Rotherham United
|Villa Park
|31.202
|Aston Villa menang 3–2 secara agregat
|1962
|Norwich City
|3–0
|Rochdale
|Spotland
|11.123
|Norwich City
|1–0
|Rochdale
|Carrow Road
|19.708
|Norwich City menang 4–0 secara agregat
|1963
|Birmingham City
|3–1
|Aston Villa
|St Andrew's
|31.850
|Birmingham City
|0–0
|Aston Villa
|Villa Park
|37.921
|Birmingham City menang 3–1 secara agregat
|1964
|Leicester City
|1–1
|Stoke City
|Victoria Ground
|22 309
|Leicester City
|3–2
|Stoke City
|Filbert Street
|25.372
|Leicester City menang 4–3 secara agregat
|1965
|Chelsea
|3–2
|Leicester City
|Stamford Bridge
|20.690
|Chelsea
|0–0
|Leicester City
|Filbert Street
|26.958
|Chelsea menang 3–2 secara agregat
|1966
|West Bromwich Albion
|1–2
|West Ham United
|Boleyn Ground
|28.341
|West Bromwich Albion
|4–1
|West Ham United
|The Hawthorns
|31.925
|West Bromwich Albion menang 5–3 secara agregat
|1967
|Queens Park Rangers
|3–2
|West Bromwich Albion
|Wembley Stadium
|97.952
|1968
|Leeds United
|1–0
|Arsenal
|Wembley Stadium
|97.887
|1969
|Swindon Town
|3–1 p.w.
|Arsenal
|Wembley Stadium
|98.189
|1970
|Manchester City
|2–1 p.w.
|West Bromwich Albion
|Wembley Stadium
|97.963
|1971
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2–0
|Aston Villa
|Wembley Stadium
|100.000
|1972
|Stoke City
|2–1
|Chelsea
|Wembley Stadium
|97.852
|1973
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1–0
|Norwich City
|Wembley Stadium
|100.000
|1974
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|2–1
|Manchester City
|Wembley Stadium
|97.886
|1975
|Aston Villa
|1–0
|Norwich City
|Wembley Stadium
|95.946
|1976
|Manchester City
|2–1
|Newcastle United
|Wembley Stadium
|100.000
|1977
|Aston Villa
|3–2 ulangan
|Everton
|Old Trafford
|54.749
|1978
|Nottingham Forest
|1–0 ulangan
|Liverpool
|Old Trafford
|54.375
|1979
|Nottingham Forest
|3–2
|Southampton
|Wembley Stadium
|96.952
|1980
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1–0
|Nottingham Forest
|Wembley Stadium
|96.527
|1981
|Liverpool
|2–1 ulangan
|West Ham United
|Villa Park
|36.693
|1982
|Liverpool
|3–1 p.w.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Wembley Stadium
|100.000
|1983
|Liverpool
|2–1 p.w.
|Manchester United
|Wembley Stadium
|99.304
|1984
|Liverpool
|1–0 ulangan
|Everton
|Maine Road
|52.089
|1985
|Norwich City
|1–0
|Sunderland
|Wembley Stadium
|90.001
|1986
|Oxford United
|3–0
|Queens Park Rangers
|Wembley Stadium
|90.396
|1987
|Arsenal
|2–1
|Liverpool
|Wembley Stadium
|96.000
|1988
|Luton Town
|3–2
|Arsenal
|Wembley Stadium
|95.732
|1989
|Nottingham Forest
|3–1
|Luton Town
|Wembley Stadium
|76.130
|1990
|Nottingham Forest
|1–0
|Oldham Athletic
|Wembley Stadium
|74.343
|1991
|Sheffield Wednesday
|1–0
|Manchester United
|Wembley Stadium
|77.612
|1992
|Manchester United
|1–0
|Nottingham Forest
|Wembley Stadium
|76.810
|1993
|Arsenal
|2–1
|Sheffield Wednesday
|Wembley Stadium
|74.007
|1994
|Aston Villa
|3–1
|Manchester United
|Wembley Stadium
|77.231
|1995
|Liverpool
|2–1
|Bolton Wanderers
|Wembley Stadium
|75.595
|1996
|Aston Villa
|3–0
|Leeds United
|Wembley Stadium
|77.065
|1997
|Leicester City
|1–0 ulangan
|Middlesbrough
|Hillsborough Stadium
|39.428
|1998
|Chelsea
|2–0 p.w.
|Middlesbrough
|Wembley Stadium
|77.698
|1999
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1–0
|Leicester City
|Wembley Stadium
|77.892
|2000
|Leicester City
|2–1
|Tranmere Rovers
|Wembley Stadium
|74.313
|2001
|Liverpool
|1–1 (5-4 pen.)
|Birmingham City
|Millennium Stadium
|73.500
|2002
|Blackburn Rovers
|2–1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Millennium Stadium
|72.500
|2003
|Liverpool
|2–0
|Manchester United
|Millennium Stadium
|74.500
|2004
|Middlesbrough
|2–1
|Bolton Wanderers
|Millennium Stadium
|72.634
|2005
|Chelsea
|3–2 p.w.
|Liverpool
|Millennium Stadium
|78.000
|2006
|Manchester United
|4–0
|Wigan Athletic
|Millennium Stadium
|66.866
|2007
|Chelsea
|2–1
|Arsenal
|Millennium Stadium
|70.073
|2008
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2–1 p.w.
|Chelsea
|Wembley Stadium
|87.660
|2009
|Manchester United
|0–0 (4-1 pen.)
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Wembley Stadium
|88.217
|2010
|Manchester United
|2–1
|Aston Villa
|Wembley Stadium
|88.596
|2011
|Birmingham City
|2–1
|Arsenal
|Wembley Stadium
|88.851
|2012
|Liverpool
|2–2 (3-2 pen.)
|Cardiff City
|Wembley Stadium
|89.041
|2013
|Swansea City
|5-0
|Bradford City
|Wembley Stadium
|82.997
|2014
|Manchester City
|3-1
|Sunderland
|Wembley Stadium
|84.697
|2015
|Chelsea
|2-0
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Wembley Stadium
|89.924
|2016
|Manchester City
|1-1 (3-1 pen.)
|Liverpool
|Wembley Stadium
|86.206
|2017
|Manchester United
|3-2
|Southampton
|Wembley Stadium
|85.264
|2018
|Manchester City
|3-0
|Arsenal
|Wembley Stadium
|85.671
|2019
|Manchester City
|0-0 (4-3 pen.)
|Chelsea
|Wembley Stadium
|81.775
|2020
|Manchester City
|2-1
|Aston Villa
|Wembley Stadium
|82.145
|Koleksi Gelar
|Klub
|Juara
|Runner-Up
|Tahun Juara
|Tahun Runner-Up
|Liverpool
|8
|4
|1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1995, 2001, 2003, 2012
|1978, 1987, 2005, 2016
|Manchester City
|7
|1
|1970, 1976, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020
|1974
|Manchester United
|5
|4
|1992, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2017
|1983, 1991, 1994, 2003
|Aston Villa
|5
|3
|1961, 1975, 1977, 1994, 1996
|1963, 1971, 2010, 2020
|Chelsea
|5
|3
|1965, 1998, 2005, 2007, 2015
|1972, 2008, 2019
|Tottenham Hotspur
|4
|4
|1971, 1973, 1999, 2008
|1982, 2002, 2009, 2015
|Nottingham Forest
|4
|2
|1978, 1979, 1989, 1990
|1980, 1992
|Leicester City
|3
|2
|1964, 1997, 2000
|1965, 1999
|Arsenal
|2
|6
|1987, 1993
|1968, 1969, 1988, 2007, 2011, 2018
|Norwich City
|2
|2
|1962, 1985
|1973, 1975
|Birmingham City
|2
|1
|1963, 2011
|2001
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|2
|0
|1974, 1980
|—
|West Bromwich Albion
|1
|2
|1966
|1967, 1970
|Middlesbrough
|1
|2
|2004
|1997, 1998
|Queens Park Rangers
|1
|1
|1967
|1986
|Leeds United
|1
|1
|1968
|1996
|Stoke City
|1
|1
|1972
|1964
|Luton Town
|1
|1
|1988
|1989
|Sheffield Wednesday
|1
|1
|1991
|1993
|Swindon Town
|1
|0
|1969
|—
|Oxford United
|1
|0
|1986
|—
|Blackburn Rovers
|1
|0
|2002
|—
|Swansea City
|1
|0
|2013
|Sunderland
|0
|2
|—
|1985, 2014
|West Ham United
|0
|2
|—
|1966, 1981
|Everton
|0
|2
|—
|1977, 1984
|Bolton Wanderers
|0
|2
|—
|1995, 2004
|Southampton
|0
|2
|—
|1979, 2017
|Rotherham United
|0
|1
|—
|1961
|Rochdale
|0
|1
|—
|1962
|Newcastle United
|0
|1
|—
|1976
|Oldham Athletic
|0
|1
|—
|1990
|Tranmere Rovers
|0
|1
|—
|2000
|Wigan Athletic
|0
|1
|—
|2006
|Cardiff City
|0
|1
|—
|2012
|Bradford City
|0
|1
|-
|2013