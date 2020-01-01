League Cup

DAFTAR JUARA Piala Liga Inggris (1961-2020)

Terakhir diperbarui
Komentar()
(C) Getty Images
Manchester City kini telah mengoleksi tujuh trofi Piala Liga, hanya terpaut satu dari rekor terbanyak milik Liverpool.

Untuk kali ketiga berurutan, kelima dalam tujuh tahun terakhir, Manchester City sukses mengangkat trofi Piala Liga Inggris setelah memecundangi Aston Villa, Minggu (1/3) kemarin.

Kemenangan 2-1 di Wembley juga menandai keberhasilan The Citizens mengklaim gelar kedelapan dari sembilan kompetisi domestik terakhir meski mereka harus melupakan titel Liga Primer musim ini.

Sergio Aguero membuka keunggulan untuk skuad Pep Guardiola di menit ke-20 sebelum Rodri menggandakannya lewat sundulan hanya sepuluh menit berselang. Satu gol balasan Villa dicetak Mbwana Samatta empat menit jelang turun minum.

Artikel dilanjutkan di bawah ini

Pilihan Editor

Lebih banyak tim

    Secara keseluruhan City kini telah mengoleksi tujuh trofi Piala Liga, hanya berjarak satu dari rekor terbanyak yang dipegang Liverpool.

    Berikut ini daftar juara Piala Liga selengkapnya:

    Tahun Juara Skor Runner-Up Stadion Penonton
    1961 Aston Villa 0–2 Rotherham United Millmoor 12.226
    Aston Villa 3–0 p.w. Rotherham United Villa Park 31.202
    Aston Villa menang 3–2 secara agregat
    1962 Norwich City 3–0 Rochdale Spotland 11.123
    Norwich City 1–0 Rochdale Carrow Road 19.708
    Norwich City menang 4–0 secara agregat
    1963 Birmingham City 3–1 Aston Villa St Andrew's 31.850
    Birmingham City 0–0 Aston Villa Villa Park 37.921
    Birmingham City menang 3–1 secara agregat
    1964 Leicester City 1–1 Stoke City Victoria Ground 22 309
    Leicester City 3–2 Stoke City Filbert Street 25.372
    Leicester City menang 4–3 secara agregat
    1965 Chelsea 3–2 Leicester City Stamford Bridge 20.690
    Chelsea 0–0 Leicester City Filbert Street 26.958
    Chelsea menang 3–2 secara agregat
    1966 West Bromwich Albion 1–2 West Ham United Boleyn Ground 28.341
    West Bromwich Albion 4–1 West Ham United The Hawthorns 31.925
    West Bromwich Albion menang 5–3 secara agregat
    1967 Queens Park Rangers 3–2 West Bromwich Albion Wembley Stadium 97.952
    1968 Leeds United 1–0 Arsenal Wembley Stadium 97.887
    1969 Swindon Town 3–1 p.w. Arsenal Wembley Stadium 98.189
    1970 Manchester City 2–1 p.w. West Bromwich Albion Wembley Stadium 97.963
    1971 Tottenham Hotspur 2–0 Aston Villa Wembley Stadium 100.000
    1972 Stoke City 2–1 Chelsea Wembley Stadium 97.852
    1973 Tottenham Hotspur 1–0 Norwich City Wembley Stadium 100.000
    1974 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2–1 Manchester City Wembley Stadium 97.886
    1975 Aston Villa 1–0 Norwich City Wembley Stadium 95.946
    1976 Manchester City 2–1 Newcastle United Wembley Stadium 100.000
    1977 Aston Villa 3–2 ulangan Everton Old Trafford 54.749
    1978 Nottingham Forest 1–0 ulangan Liverpool Old Trafford 54.375
    1979 Nottingham Forest 3–2 Southampton Wembley Stadium 96.952
    1980 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1–0 Nottingham Forest Wembley Stadium 96.527
    1981 Liverpool 2–1 ulangan West Ham United Villa Park 36.693
    1982 Liverpool 3–1 p.w. Tottenham Hotspur Wembley Stadium 100.000
    1983 Liverpool 2–1 p.w. Manchester United Wembley Stadium 99.304
    1984 Liverpool 1–0 ulangan Everton Maine Road 52.089
    1985 Norwich City 1–0 Sunderland Wembley Stadium 90.001
    1986 Oxford United 3–0 Queens Park Rangers Wembley Stadium 90.396
    1987 Arsenal 2–1 Liverpool Wembley Stadium 96.000
    1988 Luton Town 3–2 Arsenal Wembley Stadium 95.732
    1989 Nottingham Forest 3–1 Luton Town Wembley Stadium 76.130
    1990 Nottingham Forest 1–0 Oldham Athletic Wembley Stadium 74.343
    1991 Sheffield Wednesday 1–0 Manchester United Wembley Stadium 77.612
    1992 Manchester United 1–0 Nottingham Forest Wembley Stadium 76.810
    1993 Arsenal 2–1 Sheffield Wednesday Wembley Stadium 74.007
    1994 Aston Villa 3–1 Manchester United Wembley Stadium 77.231
    1995 Liverpool 2–1 Bolton Wanderers Wembley Stadium 75.595
    1996 Aston Villa 3–0 Leeds United Wembley Stadium 77.065
    1997 Leicester City 1–0 ulangan Middlesbrough Hillsborough Stadium 39.428
    1998 Chelsea 2–0 p.w. Middlesbrough Wembley Stadium 77.698
    1999 Tottenham Hotspur 1–0 Leicester City Wembley Stadium 77.892
    2000 Leicester City 2–1 Tranmere Rovers Wembley Stadium 74.313
    2001 Liverpool 1–1 (5-4 pen.) Birmingham City Millennium Stadium 73.500
    2002 Blackburn Rovers 2–1 Tottenham Hotspur Millennium Stadium 72.500
    2003 Liverpool 2–0 Manchester United Millennium Stadium 74.500
    2004 Middlesbrough 2–1 Bolton Wanderers Millennium Stadium 72.634
    2005 Chelsea 3–2 p.w. Liverpool Millennium Stadium 78.000
    2006 Manchester United 4–0 Wigan Athletic Millennium Stadium 66.866
    2007 Chelsea 2–1 Arsenal Millennium Stadium 70.073
    2008 Tottenham Hotspur 2–1 p.w. Chelsea Wembley Stadium 87.660
    2009 Manchester United 0–0 (4-1 pen.) Tottenham Hotspur Wembley Stadium 88.217
    2010 Manchester United 2–1 Aston Villa Wembley Stadium 88.596
    2011 Birmingham City 2–1 Arsenal Wembley Stadium 88.851
    2012 Liverpool 2–2 (3-2 pen.) Cardiff City Wembley Stadium 89.041
    2013 Swansea City 5-0 Bradford City Wembley Stadium 82.997
    2014 Manchester City 3-1 Sunderland Wembley Stadium 84.697
    2015 Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur Wembley Stadium 89.924
    2016 Manchester City 1-1 (3-1 pen.)  Liverpool Wembley Stadium 86.206
    2017 Manchester United 3-2 Southampton Wembley Stadium 85.264
    2018 Manchester City 3-0 Arsenal Wembley Stadium 85.671
    2019 Manchester City 0-0 (4-3 pen.) Chelsea Wembley Stadium 81.775
    2020 Manchester City 2-1 Aston Villa Wembley Stadium 82.145
     
    Koleksi Gelar
    Klub Juara Runner-Up Tahun Juara Tahun Runner-Up
    Liverpool 8 4 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1995, 2001, 2003, 2012 1978, 1987, 2005, 2016
    Manchester City 7 1 1970, 1976, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020 1974
    Manchester United 5 4 1992, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2017 1983, 1991, 1994, 2003
    Aston Villa 5 3 1961, 1975, 1977, 1994, 1996 1963, 1971, 2010, 2020
    Chelsea 5 3 1965, 1998, 2005, 2007, 2015 1972, 2008, 2019
    Tottenham Hotspur 4 4 1971, 1973, 1999, 2008 1982, 2002, 2009, 2015
    Nottingham Forest 4 2 1978, 1979, 1989, 1990 1980, 1992
    Leicester City 3 2 1964, 1997, 2000 1965, 1999
    Arsenal 2 6 1987, 1993 1968, 1969, 1988, 2007, 2011, 2018
    Norwich City   2 2 1962, 1985 1973, 1975
    Birmingham City  2  1  1963, 2011  2001
    Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 0 1974, 1980
    West Bromwich Albion 1 2 1966 1967, 1970
    Middlesbrough 1 2 2004 1997, 1998
    Queens Park Rangers 1 1 1967 1986
    Leeds United 1 1 1968 1996
    Stoke City 1 1 1972 1964
    Luton Town 1 1 1988 1989
    Sheffield Wednesday 1 1 1991 1993
    Swindon Town 1 0 1969
    Oxford United 1 0 1986
    Blackburn Rovers 1 0 2002
    Swansea City 1 0 2013  
    Sunderland 0 2 1985, 2014
    West Ham United 0 2 1966, 1981
    Everton 0 2 1977, 1984
    Bolton Wanderers 0 2 1995, 2004
    Southampton 0 2 1979, 2017
    Rotherham United 0 1 1961
    Rochdale 0 1 1962
    Newcastle United 0 1 1976
    Oldham Athletic 0 1 1990
    Tranmere Rovers 0 1 2000
    Wigan Athletic 0 1 2006
    Cardiff City 0 1 2012
    Bradford City 0 1 - 2013

     

    Tutup