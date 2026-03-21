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Spain Overview

Dani Carvajal Spain 2023

Carvajal told by Spain manager how he can return to squad

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has laid down the gauntlet for Dani Carvajal after the Real Madrid captain was a surprise omission from the latest La Roja squad. The veteran defender faces a race against time to prove his fitness and form ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with Spain going into the tournament as European champions.

D. CarvajalReal Madrid
Arsenal v Leeds United - Premier League

Arsenal defender Mosquera wins first Spain call-up

Arsenal defender Cristhian Mosquera has been called up to the Spain squad for the first time ahead of their international friendlies against Serbia and Egypt. Luis de la Fuente has also called Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia into his squad ahead of his potential debut, as Spain ramp up preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

C. MosqueraSpain vs Serbia
FBL-WC-2026-EUR-QUALIFIERS-ESP-TUR

De la Fuente defends Spain in Finalissima debacle

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has broken his silence to defend the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) amid fallout from the collapsed Finalissima between La Roja and Argentina, with the manager placing responsibility for the fixture's collapse on the South American nation. The match, which would have pitted the European champions against the world champions, never materialised despite months of planning.

ArgentinaSpain vs Argentina
GFX Lamine Yamal Mohamed Salah

Spain and Egypt schedule friendly after Finalissima axe

Following the disappointing cancellation of the highly anticipated Finalissima against Argentina due to geopolitical tensions, Spain have rapidly reorganised their March international schedule. La Roja will now face Egypt in a thrilling friendly, stepping in after a previously planned tournament in Qatar was also abandoned, ensuring crucial preparation ahead of the World Cup.

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March 2026
Friendlies
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Spain
ESP
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Serbia
SER
Friendlies
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Spain
ESP
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Egypt
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Standings

LaLiga crestLaLiga

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1FC Barcelone crestFC Barcelone29241478285073
W
W
W
W
W
2Real Madrid crestReal Madrid29223463263769
W
W
W
L
L
3Villarreal crestVillarreal29184754342058
W
D
W
L
W
4Atletico Madrid crestAtletico Madrid29176649282157
L
W
W
W
W
5Bétis Séville crestBétis Séville29111174437744
L
D
L
D
D
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Betting spotlight

4 value bets ahead of the Champions League quarter-finals
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History

Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Famous players

Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.

Honours

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Managers

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.

Stadium

Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.

Location

Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.

Owners

In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.

Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.

Frequently asked questions

Yes, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is very accessible via public transport. You can use:

Train & Tube: White Hart Lane (Overground), Northumberland Park (Greater Anglia), Tottenham Hale and Seven Sisters (Victoria Line).

Bus: Routes 149, 259, 279, 349, W3, with extra services on matchdays.

Shuttle: Free shuttles run from Alexandra Palace and Wood Green stations (advance booking required).

No, there is no public parking available on matchdays. Fans are strongly encouraged to use public transport or park-and-ride services in nearby areas.

Matchday box office sales are limited and not guaranteed. It’s best to buy tickets in advance through the official Tottenham Hotspur website or authorised agencies such as Seat Unique for hospitality packages.

Yes, the stadium has a fully covered roof, ensuring that all seating areas are protected from the elements while maintaining excellent sightlines of the pitch.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has a capacity of 62,850, making it one of the largest stadiums in London and the UK.

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