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Borja Iglesias reflects on Spain’s 2026 World Cup victory
A dream come true
Borja is back in pre-season training with Celta Vigo, still coming to terms with Spain’s spectacular 2026 World Cup victory in New York. The 33-year-old forward has been reflecting on the surreal experience of winning the ultimate prize in football, describing the triumph as a childhood dream he never dared to imagine would come true.
"It’s incredible, I’m still assimilating it all," Borja told Celta’s official media channels. "There are so many emotions and memories, not just of the World Cup, but of the family sacrifices made to give me the opportunity to become a professional footballer."
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The '2010' realisation
The Spanish squad remained focused on their task throughout the tournament, only truly grasping the magnitude of their achievement once they had overcome France in the semi-finals. It was then that the players saw the footage of giant screens in their hometowns and the fervent support across the country.
"That was the 'click' moment," Borja explained. "It reminded us of the memories of 2010 that we lived on the streets as fans. We realised something much bigger than what we were experiencing inside the bubble was happening back home, and we knew the trophy had to be ours."
Gratitude for the support
Despite his limited minutes on the pitch, Iglesias was deeply moved by the outpouring of affection he received from fans. The striker made his debut in the victory over Portugal, but he insists that the feeling of collective success was the most rewarding aspect of his time with the national team.
Borja was also quick to credit his Celta colleagues for their unwavering support throughout the campaign. He shared an emotional message with his club team-mates, stating: "I sent a video to the group to involve them, because I really feel they have a lot of importance. If it weren't for them, I wouldn't have lived that situation."
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Looking ahead to Celta
With the World Cup now behind him, Iglesias is shifting his focus toward a "very special" season with Celta Vigo. The striker is particularly motivated by the challenge of competing in Europe and is relishing the opportunity to play alongside club legend Iago Aspas for what could be his final season.
"It is special to enjoy Iago," Borja added. "I still have the feeling that we can convince him to continue, but there is no pressure. To enjoy him every day, not just for his sporting level but for his personal impact, is fantastic."
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