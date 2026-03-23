+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
England

England Overview

Thomas Tuchel Trent Alexander-Arnold England

Trust issues! Why have England managers snubbed 34-cap Trent?

Trent Alexander-Arnold made his England debut in 2018 but has only taken his tally of caps to 34, with Gareth Southgate and Thomas Tuchel taking to snubbing Real Madrid’s former Liverpool defender on a regular basis. Michael Owen, who also spent time at Anfield and Santiago Bernabeu in his playing days, has told GOAL why the buccaneering full-back may have seen his 2026 World Cup dream dashed.

T. Alexander-ArnoldWorld Cup
Thomas Tuchel Ollie Watkins England 2026

England star explains why he KNEW Tuchel would drop him

Ollie Watkins has revealed he expected to be left out of the England squad for March's friendlies against Uruguay and Japan. The Aston Villa striker has struggled for form throughout the 2025-26 season so far but has bounced back with recent goals against West Ham United and Lille and could yet be included in the Three Lions' roster for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

O. WatkinsWorld Cup
Ben White Arsenal England 2022

Ben White returns to England squad to end four-year exile

Arsenal's Ben White has been added to the England squad for the upcoming March friendlies against Uruguay and Japan. The defender, and Newcastle winger Harvey Barnes, will replace Eberechi Eze and Jarell Quansah, who have both had to pull out after sustaining recent injuries. White last played for the Three Lions in 2022 and was included in that year's World Cup squad but left Qatar for personal reasons.

B. WhiteArsenal
Max Dowman Arsenal 2025-26

Should 16-year-old wonderkid Dowman make England’s WC squad?

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman has a “chance” of making England’s 2026 World Cup squad, but would an opportunity such as that be arriving too early for the 16-year-old forward? GOAL has put that question to Michael Owen, a man that knows all about making a senior breakthrough with the Three Lions as a teen sensation.

M. DowmanArsenal
FBL-EURO-2024-MATCH50-NED-ENG

Rooney suggests Trent & Bellingham 'clique' issue led to England snub

Wayne Rooney has expressed his shock after Trent Alexander-Arnold was omitted from Thomas Tuchel’s latest 35-man England squad. The Real Madrid defender is a high-profile absentee for the upcoming friendlies against Uruguay and Japan, leading the former Manchester United captain to suggest a deeper issue. Rooney sparked controversy by questioning if the snub is a tactical move to dismantle a perceived "clique" involving Jude Bellingham.

T. Alexander-ArnoldW. Rooney
Real Madrid CF v Atletico de Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports

Message to Tuchel?! Trent posts four-word Instagram update

Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrated Real Madrid's victory over Atletico Madrid on Sunday night and posted a cryptic update on his England future on Instagram after being left out of Thomas Tuchel's latest Three Lions squad. The right-back, who has endured a stuttering international career, is facing a battle to be included for the 2026 World Cup despite enjoying a more productive second half of the season.

T. Alexander-ArnoldT. Tuchel
More
March 2026
Friendlies
England badge
England
ENG
Uruguay badge
Uruguay
URU
Friendlies
England badge
England
ENG
Japan badge
Japan
JPN
More

Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
8Everton crestEverton31137113735246
W
L
W
W
L
9Fulham crestFulham31135134344-144
W
D
L
W
W
10Brighton crestBrighton311110104137443
W
W
L
W
W
11Sunderland crestSunderland311110103236-443
W
L
W
D
L
12Newcastle United crestNewcastle United31126134445-142
L
W
W
L
L
More

Betting spotlight

4 value bets ahead of the Champions League quarter-finals
See more betting articles

History

Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Famous players

Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.

Honours

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Managers

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.

Stadium

Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.

Location

Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.

Owners

In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.

Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.

Frequently asked questions

You can access Wembley Stadium using public transportation. You can travel to Wembley via London Underground services at either Wembley Park or Central stations.

No parking facilities are available to the public at Wembley Stadium, with fans strongly encouraged to travel to the ground via public transportation or on foot.

If neither option is viable, you can park at one of several Q-Park facilities across London or explore the additional parking options recommended by Wembley Stadium.

You should arrive well before kick-off to fully soak in a matchday experience at Wembley Stadium, with plenty to do around the ground ahead of the game.

Gates typically open to ticket holders two hours before kick-off for football fixtures, though timings will vary depending on the event. Ensure you are briefed before arrival, and give yourself plenty of time to get to Wembley Stadium.

You can book a guided tour of Wembley Stadium through the Stadium's official tours website.

Tours are offered all year round and come in multiple formats, allowing you to find the one that is right for you.

You are unlikely to be able to purchase Wembley Stadium tickets at the box office for most events on matchdays, given the high demand for fixtures, though some games may offer a select number of tickets.

While most ticket offices will typically sell a few tickets, most sales are traditionally handled online.

While most Premier League grounds have sections specifically reserved for family-friendly options, Wembley Stadium does not have a designated family-friendly area for events. 

While some sporting events will offer specific areas, others - in particular concerts - will carry age restrictions, making the need for such areas redundant.

For football matches and England games, often there is a family enclosure with cheaper tickets, typically in the upper tier.

Yes, Wembley Stadium has a roof.

This roof is retractable, which means it can cover all the seats when it's used. Whilst some of the stadium will still be open, it provides cover for every seat. 

As the biggest national stadium and home to the England football team, it holds 90,000 seats, and is the second largest stadium in Europe.

Goal.com
Copyright © 2026 Goal All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal