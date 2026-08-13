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Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

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The deal is done: Argentina star undergoes medical in Madrid

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Simeone's wish comes true

Argentine defender Cristian Romero is bound for Madrid to complete his move away from Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

Italian transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reported on Thursday that Romero flew to Madrid last night alongside his agent, having secured Tottenham's permission. He will undergo his medical with Atletico Madrid tomorrow.

The deal is worth 40 million euros including add-ons. Tottenham will retain 15% of any future sale.

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Atletico had struck an agreement with Tottenham for the Argentine, one of Diego Simeone's key demands to shore up his back line.

Once he passes the medical, Romero is expected to sign until 2031, according to press reports.

The 28-year-old joined Tottenham in 2021 from Italy's Atalanta, went on to captain the side and helped Spurs lift the Europa League in 2025.

On the international stage, he has been a mainstay of an Argentina team that won the Copa America in 2021 and 2024 and the 2022 World Cup.


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