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Ahmad Salah

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Pedri: This dream was impossible

Pedri
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Spain vs Argentina
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Spain star relives moments he could not believe

Pedri González returned to his home town of Tegueste, his birthplace on the island of Tenerife, to be honoured after triumphing with the Spanish national team in the World Cup, just hours before joining up with Barcelona's pre-season training.

Hundreds of residents packed San Marcos square to welcome the 23-year-old Barcelona player. Barça and Spain shirts filled the crowd, dotted with a few Tegueste tops, and countless children wore Pedri's name on their backs. It said everything about how much his home town treasures him.

Flanked by family and friends, Pedri stepped onto the balcony of the town hall to cheers and applause. The tribute meant a great deal to him, a return to the place where his football dream first took shape, according to the newspaper Sport.

  • The impossible dream: Pedri relives childhood memories

    The midfielder cast his mind back to his childhood, pointing out that the square hosting the tribute was the very one where he used to play with his friends. "When I was playing with my friends in the square, it was impossible for me to dream that I would win the World Cup," he said.

    He also opened up about the other side of his career, the sacrifices the public never sees behind reaching the top. Chasing his dream from such a young age often cost him time with family and friends.

    "There are many things that are not seen, but they are difficult moments you have to go through if you want to one day become a footballer," he explained.

    For all his success at the summit of world football, Pedri insisted his bond with his hometown remains central to who he is. "I always carry the name of my hometown with pride," he said. He grew up there and learned much of what shaped his personality and the career he enjoys today.

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  • Final atmosphere: a new haircut that keeps the promise

    Pedri also relived winning the World Cup, and spoke about the moments he experienced during the final. He stepped onto the pitch knowing what he could offer the team, but his family was on his mind too. He said: "I had to run for them and for Spain."

    Ferran Torres sealed the title at Argentina's expense, and Pedri was about 15 metres behind the striker when he saw the ball hit the net. Off he set, straight towards his teammates to celebrate.

    He described that moment, saying: "I was running and jumping, and I couldn't believe what I saw."

    There were lighter moments too. Pedri touched on the story of his haircut and its white colour, a "promise" he made to himself after winning the World Cup.

    Once the tribute ended, Pedri bade farewell to the people of Tegueste and headed for Barcelona, where he joins pre-season under Hansi Flick. He links up with the other international players whose return to training was delayed, namely Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsí, Jules Koundé and Dani Olmo.

    A seventh season with Barcelona now begins for Pedri, who became a world champion with Spain at the age of 23.

    Read also: Complications in Arsenal's transfer market: will a Barcelona star rescue it?

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