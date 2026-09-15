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Eswatini

Eswatini Overview

FBL-WC-2026-QUALIFIER-CMR-CPV

Cape Verde qualify for World Cup!

Cape Verde have officially qualified for the 2026 World Cup, becoming the second-smallest nation ever to punch their ticket into the iconic quadrennial tournament. The African nation, which has a population of just 524,000, beat Eswatini 3-0 on Monday to seal their progression to the finals next summer, which will be held across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Cabo VerdeWorld Cup
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Standings

Segunda Federacion crestSegunda Federacion

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
8UD Logrones B crestUD Logrones B41213305
W
L
D
D
9Girona B crestGirona B31118714
D
W
L
10UE Olot crestUE Olot31115504
L
W
D
11Barbastro crestBarbastro31114404
L
D
W
12Tudelano crestTudelano311134-14
W
L
D
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