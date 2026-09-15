Eswatini Overview

South Africa’s national under-20 side have completed a significant recruitment coup by securing the international future of Buccaneers youngster Milimo Nalumango. The highly-rated defender, who previously represented Zambia at various youth levels, has officially switched his allegiance to South Africa.
The match had been an ill-tempered affair at the Mavuso Sports Centre when Nsingizini Hotspurs scored deep into stoppage time to lead 1-0. This incensed the home support then invaded the pitch and attacked the referee leading to disgraceful scenes of chaos that will surely draw severe penalties from the game's authorities.
Cape Verde became the second smallest nation ever to reach the World Cup after their 3-0 win over Eswatini guaranteed their spot at the tournament in North America in 2026. Watch the clip above as the full-time whistle sparked scenes of euphoria, both on the pitch and in the stands, with the players heralded as heroes after clinching a historic first qualification.
Cape Verde have officially qualified for the 2026 World Cup, becoming the second-smallest nation ever to punch their ticket into the iconic quadrennial tournament. The African nation, which has a population of just 524,000, beat Eswatini 3-0 on Monday to seal their progression to the finals next summer, which will be held across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.