Amajita swipe Orlando Pirates defender from Zambia - 'At long last they were able to allow us to release the boy to play for South Africa'

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has successfully navigated the complex legal hurdles required to bring Milimo Nalumango into the Amajita fold.

The Orlando Pirates youngster, a lanky and authoritative centre-back who has also spent time with SuperSport United and German outfit DFI Bad Aibling, qualified for South Africa having been born in Mzansi to Zambian parents.

National under-20 head coach Raymond Mdaka has detailed the rigorous professional steps taken by the association to ensure the 20-year-old was eligible for selection despite his appearances for Zambia's youth teams.

The process involved direct communication with world football’s governing body to avoid any potential eligibility disputes.

The South African technical team was determined to follow every protocol to the letter, ensuring that the player's transition was both legal and permanent before he could pull on the green and gold jersey for the first time in a competitive environment.

"What we did, so that we are not caught on the wrong side, immediately the boy came and he showed an interest and the parents showed an interest," Mdaka explained.

"We decided to go professionally. We went to the office to indicate that there is this situation and we engaged with FIFA. They told us the processes and we followed the processes.

"We engaged with Zambia until at long last they were able to allow us to release the boy to play for South Africa."

While the administrative battle took time to resolve, Nalumango’s integration into the playing squad has been remarkably swift.

The defender was already a familiar face to many of his new teammates, having grown up in the South African football system and competing alongside them in domestic youth competitions.

This existing rapport has allowed the Pirates starlet to settle into the Amajita camp without the typical friction associated with a new international arrival, giving Coach Mdaka a vital defensive option for the tournament in Mozambique.

Mdaka admitted he was pleasantly surprised by how quickly the defender adapted to his new surroundings during the training sessions in Johannesburg.

"I was shocked. The day he came to the session, I felt it's not here because he played for Zambia, but I was shocked and surprised of the relationship that he had with other players. The boy has been here for some time. It's just that he has played for Zambia. He has been with most of the boys that are here."

Amajita are now focused on their regional campaign as they head to Mozambique for the COSAFA U20 Championship. South Africa have been drawn in a competitive Group B alongside Lesotho, Angola, and Eswatini.

The inclusion of Nalumango provides a significant boost to the backline as they prepare for their tournament opener against Lesotho this coming Saturday.

With the paperwork finally settled and the player fully integrated, the focus now shifts to whether the former Zambia youth international can help lead South Africa to regional glory.



