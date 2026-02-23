Shauwn Mkhize’s club Mbabane Highlanders AM could be hit with heavy sanctions in Eswatini after their furious supporters stormed the pitch and attacked the referee following a dramatic defeat to Mandla Qhogi’s Nsingizini Hotspurs in a Ingwenyama Cup Round of 16 clash on Sunday.

The game exploded into mayhem when Nsingizini scored a last-gasp winner deep into stoppage time which enraged Highlanders fans who charged onto the field, claiming the referee had unfairly extended added time to allow the goal.

Fans chased and then assaulted the official before security intervened. Reports of rubber bullet injuries to fans were posted to the club's Facebook page.

Highlanders are now braced for disciplinary action over their fans' behaviour.