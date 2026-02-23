WATCH: Shauwn Mkhize’s Mbabane Highlanders AM facing sanctions after fans invade pitch and assault referee after last minute winner leads to cup defeat
Game exploded into mayhem
Shauwn Mkhize’s club Mbabane Highlanders AM could be hit with heavy sanctions in Eswatini after their furious supporters stormed the pitch and attacked the referee following a dramatic defeat to Mandla Qhogi’s Nsingizini Hotspurs in a Ingwenyama Cup Round of 16 clash on Sunday.
The game exploded into mayhem when Nsingizini scored a last-gasp winner deep into stoppage time which enraged Highlanders fans who charged onto the field, claiming the referee had unfairly extended added time to allow the goal.
Fans chased and then assaulted the official before security intervened. Reports of rubber bullet injuries to fans were posted to the club's Facebook page.
Highlanders are now braced for disciplinary action over their fans' behaviour.
Watch the pitch invasion
WARNING: Contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing.
Highlanders release statement
“A day that began with colour, noise and all the hallmarks of a classic cup tie at Mavuso Sports Centre ended in deeply worrying and disappointing circumstances,” Mbabane Highlanders AM said in a statement released on Facebook.
“The closing scenes fell short of the standards expected of the game and cast a shadow over what should have been a celebration of football.
"We now await further guidance from the relevant authorities on the way forward.”
What happens next?
At the time of writing authorities have yet to address the disturbing events at the Mavuso Sports Centre.
Presumably there will be an investigation into the ugly scenes and how they transpired.
However, in multiple precedents from the world of football, clubs are held responsible for their fans behaviour so Highlanders can expect to face a strong set of sanctions as authorities will no doubt want to make an example to show the rest of the Eswatini football pyramid that unruly fan behaviour will not be tolerated.