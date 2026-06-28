Cabo Verde Overview

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Winners losers World Cup group stage GFX

Winners & losers of the World Cup group stage

The group stage of the 2026 World Cup came to a dramatic conclusion on Saturday evening, as Austria scored a 96th-minute equaliser against Algeria to qualify for the knockout stage while simultaneously eliminating Iran, who had been set to progress as one of the tournament's third-placed finishers. Elsewhere, Lionel Messi came off the bench to help Argentina maintain their 100 percent winning record with a 3-1 victory over Jordan and, in doing so, the No.10 extended his record-breaking goals tally at the finals to 19.

OpinionWorld Cup
World Cup Power Rankings GFX

WC26 Power Rankings: Draw opens up for Messi & Argentina

The group stages of the 2026 World Cup are in the books after a thrilling fortnight of action across the United States, Mexico and Canada. Despite a lack of eye-catching fixtures on paper in the new, expanded format, there has been drama aplenty, with all the big names showing up for their respective countries on football's biggest stage.

Power rankingsWorld Cup
World Cup Golden Boot GFX

World Cup 2026 Golden Boot standings: Messi leads Mbappe & Co

The 2026 World Cup is underway and so is the race for the prestigious Golden Boot - the award given to the tournament's top scorer. There's a long road ahead as 48 nations battle for the top prize, but which star will take home the illustrious award? Here are GOAL's predicted candidates for the prize as we keep track of the tournament's most prolific stars

World CupArgentina
FBL-WC-2026-MATCH14-ESP-CPV

Vozinha in line for transfer following World Cup heroics vs Spain

Cape Verde goalkeeper Josimar José Évora Dias, known as Vozinha, has been offered to Brazilian Serie B side Ceara following his stunning World Cup performances. The veteran shot-stopper caught global attention after making seven saves in a historic draw against Spain, but the South American club have reportedly declined the chance to secure his signature.

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June 2026
World Cup
Uruguay badge
Uruguay
URU
2
Cabo Verde badge
Cabo Verde
CPV
2
FT
World Cup
Cabo Verde badge
Cabo Verde
CPV
0
Saudi Arabia badge
Saudi Arabia
KSA
0
FT
July 2026
World Cup
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Argentina
ARG
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Cabo Verde
CPV
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Standings

Liga Portugal crestLiga Portugal

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Barcelona crestBarcelona38311695365994
L
W
L
W
W
2Real Madrid crestReal Madrid38275677354286
W
W
W
L
W
3Villarreal crestVillarreal382261072462672
W
L
L
D
W
4Atletico Madrid crestAtletico Madrid382161162441869
L
W
W
L
W
5Real Betis crestReal Betis381515859481160
W
L
W
D
W
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Betting spotlight

New Zealand vs Belgium Predictions: A must-win for both teams
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