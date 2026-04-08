Czechia Overview

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Ronwen Williams, Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026

Will Broos pick Chaine instead? Broos warned about Williams: He's disappointing & vulnerable'

As Mzansi's focus turns to the upcoming global showpiece, coach Hugo Broos is a man that is expected to be under an enormous spotlight. This is because the tactician will name his squad, and as usual, the fans and pundits alike will debate who should have been picked and who should not. But the Belgian is a bold tactician who is never afraid of antagonising people regardless of what they say about his selection.

World CupSouth Africa
Gayton McKenzie & Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana, October 2025

McKenzie exposes R700k Mama Joy trip amid WC funding standoff

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture has reignited his public feud with Mzansi super fan Joy Chauke by revealing the staggering cost of her previous international travels. The minister disclosed that the taxpayer-funded trip to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France cost R700,000, contradicting claims that funds from the President of South Africa were used.

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March 2026
World Cup Qualification UEFA
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Czechia
CZE
2
Ireland badge
Ireland
IRL
2
FT
pen 4 - 3
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Czechia badge
Czechia
CZE
2
Denmark badge
Denmark
DEN
2
FT
pen 3 - 1
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Standings

Serie A crestSerie A

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
5Liverpool crestLiverpool31147105042849
L
D
L
W
W
6Chelsea crestChelsea31139953381548
L
L
W
L
D
7Brentford crestBrentford31137114642446
D
D
D
W
L
8Everton crestEverton31137113735246
W
L
W
W
L
9Fulham crestFulham31135134344-144
W
D
L
W
W
More

Apostas em destaque

Palpite PSG x Liverpool - Champions League - 08/04/2026
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History

Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Famous players

Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.

Honours

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Managers

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.

Stadium

Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.

Location

Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.

Owners

In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.

Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.

Frequently asked questions

Brentford were founded in October 1889, in West London’s Hounslow area. Initially, the local sportsmen formed the club to provide a permanent football or rugby team for the town. As fate would have it, 13 votes split 8-5 in favour of association football gave birth to the Brentford Football Club.

Matthew Benham, a British businessman and lifelong supporter of Brentford, is the owner of the club.

Brentford’s home ground is the Gtech Community Stadium, located in Brentford, West London. It was completed and opened in September 2020, replacing the club’s old Griffin Park ground. The stadium is a multi-purpose venue, hosting both football and rugby matches.

The Gtech Community Stadium has a capacity of 17,250 seats.

Brentford are yet to win any major honours as a top-flight side.

Brentford haven't lifted an English top-flight title so far, with their best campaign being a fifth-place finish in the 1935-36 season.

Brentford legend Ken Coote is the club's all-time leading appearance maker with 559 appearances to his name, which came between 1949 and 1963.

With 163 goals in 282 games in all competitions, Jim Towers is Brentford's all-time top goalscorer. Towers spent seven seasons at the club between 1954 and 1961.

David Raya, Christian Eriksen, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins, Tony Craig, and Ken Coote are among the biggest names to have played for Brentford.

Steve Perryman, Thomas Frank, and Harry Curtis are some of the most famous managers to have been in charge of Brentford.

Their nickname was a happy accident. When a group of Borough Road College students cheered for Brentford players with the chant "Buck up, Bs," a journalist misheard it as "bees." This mistake eventually became the team's iconic nickname, The Bees.

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