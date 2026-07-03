Fresh from a history campaign in North America, where Bafana Bafana reached the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time in their, Hugo Broos is adamant that the team must capitalise on their momentum.

Speaking at OR Tambo International Airport upon the team's return, the Belgian tactician emphasised that the experience gained in the 2026 international tournament has transformed the squad's outlook.

“It is very important for a country like South Africa to be in all the important tournaments,” said Broos, as reported by Sowetan.

“When you play those tournaments you have to be on a higher level.

"Even when you are not ready to achieve that level, you can learn a lot.”

The coach clearly views the recent global showpiece as the catalyst for a new era of South African football dominance.



