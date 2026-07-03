AFP
Hugo Broos backs World Cup experience to fuel Bafana Bafana's 2027 AFCON charge - 'We can certainly become better'
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A historic foundation for Bafana
Fresh from a history campaign in North America, where Bafana Bafana reached the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time in their, Hugo Broos is adamant that the team must capitalise on their momentum.
Speaking at OR Tambo International Airport upon the team's return, the Belgian tactician emphasised that the experience gained in the 2026 international tournament has transformed the squad's outlook.
“It is very important for a country like South Africa to be in all the important tournaments,” said Broos, as reported by Sowetan.
“When you play those tournaments you have to be on a higher level.
"Even when you are not ready to achieve that level, you can learn a lot.”
The coach clearly views the recent global showpiece as the catalyst for a new era of South African football dominance.
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Targeting the AFCON crown
The 74-year-old coach has wasted no time in setting the next objective for his players.
With the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations on the horizon, Broos believes Bafana are now equipped to go all the way and lift the trophy.
The confidence stems from the tactical growth and mental resilience shown against the world's elite over the past month.
“This is something that has to go on. If you miss the next Afcon and World Cup, you are back to where you were five years ago,” Broos warned.
“Therefore, it is important that we qualify and that we even become better.
"With the experience we have from the World Cup, I think we can certainly become better and perhaps win Afcon.
"That has to be the next goal.”
- AFP
Sustainability and the 2030 vision
Broos is not just looking at immediate success but is pushing for a sustained period of excellence that includes qualifying for the 2030 World Cup.
He reflected on the progress made since he took the reins, noting that the upward trajectory must continue regardless of personal circumstances or coaching changes.
“You saw in the past five years how this team grew.
"Every time you are at these events, you face teams on a higher level and you must adapt,” he explained.
“And in 2030 to be at the World Cup.
"I think if SA can achieve that in the next four years, you will see where the country will be.”
The emphasis remains firmly on establishing the Mzansi side as a consistent powerhouse on the global stage.
- Getty Images Sport
Uncertainty over Broos' future
Despite his clear vision for the national team, questions remain regarding Broos' own future in the dugout.
SAFA president Danny Jordaan confirmed that the governing body will soon hold a confidential meeting to discuss the coaching situation, though the public sentiment remains high following the team's success abroad.
The road to 2027 begins almost immediately, with Bafana set to start their AFCON qualifying campaign in September.
For Broos, the mission is simple: keep building until the gold is in their hands.
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