Hugo Broos makes final decision on Bafana Bafana retirement - 'Why not? Better that than being a nuisance at home'

After five transformative years at the helm, Hugo Broos has finally called time on his career as the head coach of the South African national team.

The veteran coach, who took over the reins in June 2021, leaves as the longest-serving manager in the history of Bafana Bafana, having guided the nation through a period of immense growth and a historic qualification for the knockout stages of the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking back in his native Belgium, Broos made it clear that his days of managing from the touchline are over.

Despite the success and the progress made with the squad, the physical and emotional demands of the job have led him to a firm conclusion regarding his professional future as a head coach.