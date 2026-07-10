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Hugo Broos makes final decision on Bafana Bafana retirement - 'Why not? Better that than being a nuisance at home'
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The end of an era for South Africa
After five transformative years at the helm, Hugo Broos has finally called time on his career as the head coach of the South African national team.
The veteran coach, who took over the reins in June 2021, leaves as the longest-serving manager in the history of Bafana Bafana, having guided the nation through a period of immense growth and a historic qualification for the knockout stages of the 2026 World Cup.
Speaking back in his native Belgium, Broos made it clear that his days of managing from the touchline are over.
Despite the success and the progress made with the squad, the physical and emotional demands of the job have led him to a firm conclusion regarding his professional future as a head coach.
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Final decision on coaching future
While there were whispers that Broos might be tempted to stay on for one more cycle following South Africa's impressive showing on the global stage, the former AFCON winner has shut down any possibility of a U-turn.
He insists that his time as a 24-hour football manager is officially a thing of the past.
“Will I continue as a coach after all?
"No, it is irreversible!
"If they need me for something else, perhaps in scouting: that is something else.
"But football is no longer going to be a part of my life 24 hours a day,” Broos was quoted as saying by Voetbalnews.
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A potential new role with SAFA
Although the coaching chapter is closed, Broos might not be disappearing from the South African football landscape entirely.
The South African Football Association (SAFA) remains keen to utilise his vast experience and tactical knowledge in a different capacity, potentially as a technical advisor or a consultant to the federation.
Broos confirmed that discussions with the leadership are already underway, stating: “I have already had a conversation with the chairman of the South African federation.
"He would like to keep me, but in a different role, as an advisor or something like that.
"I will return at the end of July to say a final farewell; I am curious to see what he will propose to me.”
- AFP
Life at home and keeping busy
For Broos, the transition to retirement is as much about family as it is about football.
While his wife is pleased to have him back in Belgium, the coach joked that finding a part-time role might be necessary to maintain domestic harmony.
“My wife is happy that I’m quitting, but she’s already warned me: ‘Just make sure you don’t get in my way [laughs]!’
"Suppose I have to be in South Africa for a few weeks every two months: why not?
"Better that than being a nuisance at home because I have nothing to do,” Broos added.
As Bafana begins the search for a successor, the legacy left by the Belgian will serve as a high benchmark for the next man in charge.
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