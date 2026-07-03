Inside Bafana Bafana's turnaround after FIFA World Cup disappointing opener - 'We had a meeting with the players and told them...'

The scale of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is vast, and for Bafana Bafana, the opening night against Mexico proved to be a psychological mountain too high to climb.

Hugo Broos has opened up about how his players were overawed by the magnitude of the occasion, struggling to cope with the roaring crowd and the prestige that came with the tournament's curtain-raiser.

"We were ready for the game, but then you go with the bus to the stadium, you see all the crowd, you see what happens in the stadium, 80,000 crazy Mexicans, the opening ceremony," said Broos as per IOL.

"It’s not a game, a usual game, it’s something very special.

The coach noted that while the defensive structure held firm, the team’s ability to use the ball evaporated under the intense pressure of the Mexican crowd.

"And I think that the players were a little bit overwhelmed by that event, because we didn’t do it so bad defensively, but the moment we had the ball, it was a disaster, that first game," he added.



