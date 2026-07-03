Inside Bafana Bafana's turnaround after FIFA World Cup disappointing opener - 'We had a meeting with the players and told them...'
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Overwhelmed by the Azteca atmosphere
The scale of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is vast, and for Bafana Bafana, the opening night against Mexico proved to be a psychological mountain too high to climb.
Hugo Broos has opened up about how his players were overawed by the magnitude of the occasion, struggling to cope with the roaring crowd and the prestige that came with the tournament's curtain-raiser.
"We were ready for the game, but then you go with the bus to the stadium, you see all the crowd, you see what happens in the stadium, 80,000 crazy Mexicans, the opening ceremony," said Broos as per IOL.
"It’s not a game, a usual game, it’s something very special.
The coach noted that while the defensive structure held firm, the team’s ability to use the ball evaporated under the intense pressure of the Mexican crowd.
"And I think that the players were a little bit overwhelmed by that event, because we didn’t do it so bad defensively, but the moment we had the ball, it was a disaster, that first game," he added.
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The meeting that changed everything
Rather than letting the disappointment of the opening defeat fester, Broos acted quickly to salvage South Africa's tournament hopes.
The veteran coach convened a pivotal squad meeting designed to strip away the fear and refocus the players on their strengths.
It was a moment of brutal honesty mixed with strategic encouragement that would ultimately define their path forward.
"And two days after, we had a meeting with the players, and we told them what was wrong and what was good, and forget the wrong things but learn from it, but go for the good things."
This simplified message allowed the squad to reset their mentality before their second group fixture against Czechia.
- AFP
Evolution under extreme global pressure
Broos believes that the harsh lessons learned in Mexico City catalysed growth, forcing a side that had been hesitant in possession to find their bravery.
"That is what I always say, when you are on that level, you learn a lot, and you learn quick.
"And that happens with us, I think, also now this World Cup," Broos reflected.
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From Mexico nightmare to knockout history
After improving against Czechia, Bafana sealed knockout qualification with a win over South Korea.
Looking back on the group stage's trajectory, Broos expressed his pride in how the squad navigated the crisis.
"And we did it.
"We played a better game against Czechia, we played a very good game against South Korea," Broos concluded.
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