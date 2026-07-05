Ronwen Williams credits Thapelo Maseko's loan spell for 2026 FIFA World Cup impact - 'I think the move helped'

Ronwen Williams believes Thapelo Maseko's loan move to AEL Limassol was the turning point in the attacker's career after a frustrating spell on the fringes at Mamelodi Sundowns.

With opportunities limited under Miguel Cardoso, the talented winger opted for regular first-team football in Cyprus, a decision that proved pivotal in rediscovering his confidence and form.

Reflecting on the move after Bafana Bafana's return to OR Tambo International Airport from their World Cup campaign, Williams explained how the experience transformed his teammate both mentally and physically.



