Ronwen Williams credits Thapelo Maseko's loan spell for 2026 FIFA World Cup impact - 'I think the move helped'
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Rejuvenation in Cyprus
Ronwen Williams believes Thapelo Maseko's loan move to AEL Limassol was the turning point in the attacker's career after a frustrating spell on the fringes at Mamelodi Sundowns.
With opportunities limited under Miguel Cardoso, the talented winger opted for regular first-team football in Cyprus, a decision that proved pivotal in rediscovering his confidence and form.
Reflecting on the move after Bafana Bafana's return to OR Tambo International Airport from their World Cup campaign, Williams explained how the experience transformed his teammate both mentally and physically.
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A weapon for the World Cup
"I think the move helped Maseko because he wasn’t in a very good space," Williams explained to the media.
"We saw glimpses of that during the second half of the season for the team that he played for.
"When he came to the national team, we could see it; we could see the energy. He was dribbling; he looked fit and strong.'
His powerful performances included earning a vital penalty against Czechia and scoring the goal against South Korea that secured South Africa's historic progression to the Round of 32.
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National team return pay-off
Williams noted that the signs of Maseko's resurgence were visible long before the tournament kicked off in North America.
"Going into the tournament, we knew we had something; we had a weapon in him because he is so deadly and powerful," Williams added.
"He showed it at that level, so I am just happy for him that he is in a good space."
The Bafana captain's words reflect a player who has successfully adapted to the demands of elite international competition.
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Future away from Chloorkop?
While Maseko remains under contract at Chloorkop, his future appears to lie far away from the CAF Champions League winners.
Williams concluded by wishing his teammate well, regardless of where he plays his club football next season.
"Wherever his future is, I just hope that he can go out there and perform and be happy," the goalkeeper stated.
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