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Kingsley Kobo

Lucas Radebe predicts a bright future for Chicago Fire star Mbekezeli Mbokazi - ‘He will be one of the best we have produced’

M. Mbokazi
South Africa
World Cup
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
Czechia vs South Africa
Czechia
South Africa vs Republic of Korea
Republic of Korea
South Africa vs Canada
Canada
Chicago Fire FC
Orlando Pirates

The South African football legend has singled out the former Buccaneer as a future icon of the national game following his breakout performances on the world stage. The former Leeds United captain believes the young defender possesses the rare mental and physical attributes required to reach the very top of the sport.

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi Chicago Fire 2026Getty

    The making of a Bafana star

    Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe says Mbekezeli Mbokazi has the potential to be one of the best players to come out of South Africa.

    The legendary centre-back has been closely monitoring the progress of the young star following his rise through the ranks at Orlando Pirates.

    Speaking during an interview in the Arena Sports Show, Radebe said he has been following the Chicago Fire defender.

    Mbokazi, who was one of the best players for Bafana at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, where the South Africans reached the last 32, is believed to have attracted interest from big clubs in Europe.


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  • South Africa v Canada: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Radebe hails fearless defensive approach

    What sets Mbokazi apart from his peers, according to Radebe, is a psychological edge that is often missing in modern defenders.

    Radebe noted that the youngster's time in the Premier Soccer League with the Buccaneers prepared him for the rigours of international football and the high-pressure environment of Major League Soccer.

    “I watched ‘TLB’ at Orlando Pirates, and he is fearless, and that is a good characteristic of a defender,” said Radebe, as reported by Sowetan.

    “If you want to know a good quality of a defender, it is fearlessness.

    "He is not scared of getting involved physically, but what is incredible about him is his positioning and strong tackles.”


  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Rapid rise from Soweto to the global stage

    The trajectory of Mbokazi's career has been nothing short of meteoric, moving from Pirates to Fire and quickly establishing himself as a regular starter.

    This rapid adaptation to different styles of play has caught the eye of scouts across the globe.

    Radebe is convinced that the defender's current stint in North America is merely a stepping stone toward a more prestigious destination.



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  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Future prospects and European interest

    With several top-tier European clubs rumoured to be circling, the future looks incredibly bright for the former Pirates man.

    Radebe insists that once Mbokazi secures a move to one of the world's major leagues, his status as a South African all-time great will be solidified through consistent performances at the highest level.

    “He has not been at Pirates for long and already has a move overseas.

    "It shows what he can be going forward; he is young, still learning and developing in the game, and when he gets that big move, he will be one of the best we have produced,” Radebe concluded.