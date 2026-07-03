Lucas Radebe predicts a bright future for Chicago Fire star Mbekezeli Mbokazi - ‘He will be one of the best we have produced’

Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe says Mbekezeli Mbokazi has the potential to be one of the best players to come out of South Africa.

The legendary centre-back has been closely monitoring the progress of the young star following his rise through the ranks at Orlando Pirates.

Speaking during an interview in the Arena Sports Show, Radebe said he has been following the Chicago Fire defender.

Mbokazi, who was one of the best players for Bafana at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, where the South Africans reached the last 32, is believed to have attracted interest from big clubs in Europe.



