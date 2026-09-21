Mamelodi Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba sets new target for his side after their victory over Al Ahli in FIFA Intercontinental Cup – ‘We have to make sure we defend the Caf Champions League trophy’

Mamelodi Sundowns have once again proved their mettle on the international stage, securing a prestigious 2-1 victory over Al-Ahli Saudi at Loftus Versfeld.

This triumph saw the Brazilians lift the FIFA African-Asia-Pacific Cup, a significant milestone that has further elevated the club's profile within the global football community.

For Aubrey Modiba, the victory was about more than just a single trophy; it was a testament to the club's growth and their desire to consistently compete at the highest possible level against the best teams from other confederations.

“I think for us it is important to participate in these tournaments because, as a team, we always want to do well in these tournaments, and I’m glad we managed to win,” Modiba said, per Sowetan.



