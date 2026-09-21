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Mamelodi Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba sets new target for his side after their victory over Al Ahli in FIFA Intercontinental Cup – ‘We have to make sure we defend the Caf Champions League trophy’
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Continental success fuels global ambitions
Mamelodi Sundowns have once again proved their mettle on the international stage, securing a prestigious 2-1 victory over Al-Ahli Saudi at Loftus Versfeld.
This triumph saw the Brazilians lift the FIFA African-Asia-Pacific Cup, a significant milestone that has further elevated the club's profile within the global football community.
For Aubrey Modiba, the victory was about more than just a single trophy; it was a testament to the club's growth and their desire to consistently compete at the highest possible level against the best teams from other confederations.
“I think for us it is important to participate in these tournaments because, as a team, we always want to do well in these tournaments, and I’m glad we managed to win,” Modiba said, per Sowetan.
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The roadmap back to the world stage
While the celebrations for the Intercontinental Cup success are still fresh, Modiba is already focusing on the necessity of winning the Caf Champions League to maintain this momentum.
He is acutely aware that the path to global recognition is paved with continental silverware, and he has challenged his teammates to repeat their success in the upcoming seasons.
“Hopefully, we will compete in more of these tournaments in future as well, because if you win the Champions League, you put yourself in a good place, so we have to make sure we defend our trophy in the continent and be back here again."
"We still have the Super Cup and another match in the Intercontinental as well, so we have to make sure we always do well so we can participate in these kinds of games,” he explained.
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Showcasing South African talent
Beyond the collective goals of the club, Modiba touched upon the personal benefits for the players involved in these high-profile matches.
With the game against Al-Ahli being broadcast to over 200 countries, the exposure gained by the Sundowns squad is unprecedented for South African club football.
“I think it’s a great thing for people out there to know about our African football, especially South Africa."
"I don’t think many people are familiar with it, but with us participating in the World Cup, people know more about us now than before, and now is just to maintain that playing in these tournaments going forward."
"It feels great and exposes our talents as well."
"Now we have players making it abroad because they are being seen by other clubs,” the defender added.
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Setting the bar for a final showdown
The ambition within the Sundowns dressing room is clearly sky-high, as evidenced by Teboho Mokoena's bold statements regarding the team's potential ceiling.
The midfield maestro believes that the club has earned the right to be mentioned in the same breath as global icons and is relishing the prospect of a final against French giants Paris Saint-Germain.
“We want to play against PSG now. I think we’ve set the standards and I think that’s where we deserve to be.”
For now, however, the Brazilians must turn their attention back to domestic matters, with a massive MTN8 final against rivals Orlando Pirates scheduled for October 10.
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