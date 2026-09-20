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Kabelo Kgositsile, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Samuel Nkosi

Marumo Gallants 0-2 Orlando Pirates: 'Thapelo Mokobodi can be better than Teboho Mokoena, Bucs were scammed with this fake Haaland, We are going to beat Sundowns'

Premier Soccer League
Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Marumo Gallants
T. Mokobodi
N. Sibisi
K. Kgositsile
S. Pedersen
Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
MTN 8 Cup

The Soweto giants travelled to North West to face Gallants, aiming for a positive result and close the gap on log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. Bucs claimed a win with goals from one of their new signings and their captain, with both assists coming from Thapelo Mokobodi.

Orlando Pirates produced a solid performance after defeating Marumo Gallants 2-0 at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Sea Robbers had a shaky start to the match after making errors in defense, although they were not punished by Gallants.

After Bahlabane Ba Ntwa couldn’t score from Pirates' mistakes, the away Soweto giants scored in the 32nd minute with a strike from pacey winger Kabelo Kgositsile.



Pirates started growing in confidence after controlling the tempo of the game and went into the half-time break leading 1-0.

In the second half, the defending league champions scored another goal thanks to a powerful header from captain Nkosinathi Sibisi.



The victory moves Bucs to 19 points in second position, while Mamelodi Sundowns are positioned top with 20 points, but Pirates have a game in hand over their title rivals.


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    Thapelo Mokobodi's impressive run

    Thapelo Mokobodi can be better than Teboho Mokena if he adds goals to his game - Tau_Bucs

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    Deon Hotto fall out of favour

    I smell a beef between Deon Hotto and the coach [Abdeslam Ouaddou]. You can't tell me those players at left-back are better than him - Nhlamulo

  • Lebone Seema, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Pirates tipped to deafat Sundowns

    I don't care what anyone says, we are going to beat Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 final - Siseko Dlamini


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  • Bheki Mabuza Marumo GallantsBackpagepix

    Marumo Gallants is useless

    Marumo Galants are one of the useless teams that deserve relegation - Sam Ligwati

  • Sebastian Pedersen Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Sebastian Pedersen struggling

    Pirates were scammed with this fake [Erling] Haaland. This Sebastian Pedersen is a cow - King Benzo

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    Abdeslam Ouaddou lauded

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MTN 8 Cup
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC