Marumo Gallants 0-2 Orlando Pirates: 'Thapelo Mokobodi can be better than Teboho Mokoena, Bucs were scammed with this fake Haaland, We are going to beat Sundowns'

Orlando Pirates produced a solid performance after defeating Marumo Gallants 2-0 at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Sea Robbers had a shaky start to the match after making errors in defense, although they were not punished by Gallants.

After Bahlabane Ba Ntwa couldn’t score from Pirates' mistakes, the away Soweto giants scored in the 32nd minute with a strike from pacey winger Kabelo Kgositsile.









Pirates started growing in confidence after controlling the tempo of the game and went into the half-time break leading 1-0.

In the second half, the defending league champions scored another goal thanks to a powerful header from captain Nkosinathi Sibisi.









The victory moves Bucs to 19 points in second position, while Mamelodi Sundowns are positioned top with 20 points, but Pirates have a game in hand over their title rivals.



