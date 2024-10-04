This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees Getty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the ALDS Game 1 between the New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals, as well as first pitch time and team news.

The New York Yankees are set to host the Kansas City Royals to open a high-voltage ALDS Game 1 on October 05, 2024, at 6:38 pm ET/3:38 pm PT.

The New York Yankees are clearly more productive offensively than the Kansas City Royals in this ALDS battle. The Royals are ranked 13th in runs scored per game, with 4.54, while they are third with 5.03.

The hitting average for both teams is .248, which ranks them eighth in the league. However, the Yankees have an extra edge over the Royals, who are ranked 19th with a.306 on-base percentage, due to their higher on-base percentage of .333, which is good for third place.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals ALDS Game 1, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: TBS

Streaming service: Max

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals: Date and First-Pitch Time

The New York Yankees are scheduled to meet the Kansas City Royals in an epic Game 1 of ALDS on October 05, 2024, at 6:38 pm ET/3:38 pm PT, at Yankee Stadium, in Bronx, New York.

DateOctober 05, 2024
First-Pitch Time6:38 pm ET/3:38 pm PT
VenueYankee Stadium
LocationBronx, New York

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals team news

New York Yankees team news

Aaron Judge has hit 58 home runs, had a batting average of .322, and drove in 144 runs.

Clarke Schmidt has done a good job on the hill, with a 2.85 earned run average and 5 wins along with 5 losses.

New York Yankees injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

DJ LeMahieuINFHip injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Nestor CortesLHPLeft elbow flexor strainOut, 15-Day IL

Kansas City Royals team news

Bobby Witt Jr. is a key scoring player, hitting .332 with 32 home runs and 109 RBIs.

As a pitcher, Seth Lugo has a 3.00 earned run average and has 16 wins compared to 9 losses.

Kansas City Royals injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
James McArthurRHPRight elbow sprainOut, 15-Day IL
Will SmithLHPBack injuryOut, 15-Day IL

New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals projected starting pitchers

DateNew York YankeesKansas City Royals
October 05, 2024Gerrit ColeMichael Wacha

New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals head-to-head record

The last five head-to-head games between the Yankees and the Royals point to a close game in the upcoming ALDS game between the two teams. The Yankees proved that they can score by beating the Royals 10-4 along with 11-5 in previous games, which shows how strong their offense is. The Royals did show their strength, though, with an easy 5-0 win in the month of September and an intense 4-3 win in June, which suggests they could compete well against the Yankees. Since both teams have tied games, the outcome of the match may depend on which team can score and make important plays. Because of how close their last few games were, fans can expect a fierce battle with many important moments.

DateResults
Sep 12, 2024Yankees 4-3 Royals
Sep 11, 2024Royals 5-0 Yankees
Sep 10, 2024Yankees 10-4 Royals
Jun 13, 2024Royals 4-3 Yankees
Jun 13, 2024Yankees 11-5 Royals

