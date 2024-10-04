The New York Yankees are set to host the Kansas City Royals to open a high-voltage ALDS Game 1 on October 05, 2024, at 6:38 pm ET/3:38 pm PT.
The New York Yankees are clearly more productive offensively than the Kansas City Royals in this ALDS battle. The Royals are ranked 13th in runs scored per game, with 4.54, while they are third with 5.03.
The hitting average for both teams is .248, which ranks them eighth in the league. However, the Yankees have an extra edge over the Royals, who are ranked 19th with a.306 on-base percentage, due to their higher on-base percentage of .333, which is good for third place.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals ALDS Game 1, plus plenty more.
How to watch New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: TBS
Streaming service: Max
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals: Date and First-Pitch Time
The New York Yankees are scheduled to meet the Kansas City Royals in an epic Game 1 of ALDS on October 05, 2024, at 6:38 pm ET/3:38 pm PT, at Yankee Stadium, in Bronx, New York.
|Date
|October 05, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:38 pm ET/3:38 pm PT
|Venue
|Yankee Stadium
|Location
|Bronx, New York
New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals team news
New York Yankees team news
Aaron Judge has hit 58 home runs, had a batting average of .322, and drove in 144 runs.
Clarke Schmidt has done a good job on the hill, with a 2.85 earned run average and 5 wins along with 5 losses.
New York Yankees injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|DJ LeMahieu
|INF
|Hip injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Nestor Cortes
|LHP
|Left elbow flexor strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
Kansas City Royals team news
Bobby Witt Jr. is a key scoring player, hitting .332 with 32 home runs and 109 RBIs.
As a pitcher, Seth Lugo has a 3.00 earned run average and has 16 wins compared to 9 losses.
Kansas City Royals injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|James McArthur
|RHP
|Right elbow sprain
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Will Smith
|LHP
|Back injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals projected starting pitchers
|Date
|New York Yankees
|Kansas City Royals
|October 05, 2024
|Gerrit Cole
|Michael Wacha
New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals head-to-head record
The last five head-to-head games between the Yankees and the Royals point to a close game in the upcoming ALDS game between the two teams. The Yankees proved that they can score by beating the Royals 10-4 along with 11-5 in previous games, which shows how strong their offense is. The Royals did show their strength, though, with an easy 5-0 win in the month of September and an intense 4-3 win in June, which suggests they could compete well against the Yankees. Since both teams have tied games, the outcome of the match may depend on which team can score and make important plays. Because of how close their last few games were, fans can expect a fierce battle with many important moments.
|Date
|Results
|Sep 12, 2024
|Yankees 4-3 Royals
|Sep 11, 2024
|Royals 5-0 Yankees
|Sep 10, 2024
|Yankees 10-4 Royals
|Jun 13, 2024
|Royals 4-3 Yankees
|Jun 13, 2024
|Yankees 11-5 Royals