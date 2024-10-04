How to watch the ALDS Game 1 between the New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals, as well as first pitch time and team news.

The New York Yankees are set to host the Kansas City Royals to open a high-voltage ALDS Game 1 on October 05, 2024, at 6:38 pm ET/3:38 pm PT.

The New York Yankees are clearly more productive offensively than the Kansas City Royals in this ALDS battle. The Royals are ranked 13th in runs scored per game, with 4.54, while they are third with 5.03.

The hitting average for both teams is .248, which ranks them eighth in the league. However, the Yankees have an extra edge over the Royals, who are ranked 19th with a.306 on-base percentage, due to their higher on-base percentage of .333, which is good for third place.

How to watch New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: TBS

Streaming service: Max

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals: Date and First-Pitch Time

The New York Yankees are scheduled to meet the Kansas City Royals in an epic Game 1 of ALDS on October 05, 2024, at 6:38 pm ET/3:38 pm PT, at Yankee Stadium, in Bronx, New York.

Date October 05, 2024 First-Pitch Time 6:38 pm ET/3:38 pm PT Venue Yankee Stadium Location Bronx, New York

Streaming the game with a VPN

New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals team news

New York Yankees team news

Aaron Judge has hit 58 home runs, had a batting average of .322, and drove in 144 runs.

Clarke Schmidt has done a good job on the hill, with a 2.85 earned run average and 5 wins along with 5 losses.

New York Yankees injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status DJ LeMahieu INF Hip injury Out, 10-Day IL Nestor Cortes LHP Left elbow flexor strain Out, 15-Day IL

Kansas City Royals team news

Bobby Witt Jr. is a key scoring player, hitting .332 with 32 home runs and 109 RBIs.

As a pitcher, Seth Lugo has a 3.00 earned run average and has 16 wins compared to 9 losses.

Kansas City Royals injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status James McArthur RHP Right elbow sprain Out, 15-Day IL Will Smith LHP Back injury Out, 15-Day IL

New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals projected starting pitchers

Date New York Yankees Kansas City Royals October 05, 2024 Gerrit Cole Michael Wacha

New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals head-to-head record

The last five head-to-head games between the Yankees and the Royals point to a close game in the upcoming ALDS game between the two teams. The Yankees proved that they can score by beating the Royals 10-4 along with 11-5 in previous games, which shows how strong their offense is. The Royals did show their strength, though, with an easy 5-0 win in the month of September and an intense 4-3 win in June, which suggests they could compete well against the Yankees. Since both teams have tied games, the outcome of the match may depend on which team can score and make important plays. Because of how close their last few games were, fans can expect a fierce battle with many important moments.

Date Results Sep 12, 2024 Yankees 4-3 Royals Sep 11, 2024 Royals 5-0 Yankees Sep 10, 2024 Yankees 10-4 Royals Jun 13, 2024 Royals 4-3 Yankees Jun 13, 2024 Yankees 11-5 Royals

