New York Yankees
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch and listen to today's New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The Baltimore Orioles are set to face the New York Yankees in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

Baltimore recently wrapped up a series against the Detroit Tigers, where they won the opener 7-1 but then lost the next two games, falling 6-4 and 4-3. In the final game, Albert Suarez gave up four earned runs on five hits and a walk over five innings.

On the other side, the Yankees completed a three-game sweep against the Oakland Athletics, winning by scores of 4-2, 10-0, and 7-4. In their last game, the Yankees saw home runs from Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge, and Jasson Dominguez as they secured the victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLBN.tb

Local TV channels: YES Network (YES), Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN)

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch time

The Yankees and Orioles will hit the diamond at Yankee Stadium for this matchup on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, with the first pitch at 7:05 pm ET/ 4:05 pm PT in the US.

DateTuesday, September 24, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:05 pm ET/ 4:05 pm PT
VenueYankee Stadium
LocationThe Bronx, New York

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New York Yankees team news

New York Yankees team news & players to watch

Clarke Schmidt is scheduled to take the mound for New York on Tuesday. This season, he has a record of 5-4 with a 2.37 ERA over 14 starts. In his career, Schmidt has a record of 19-19 and a 3.86 ERA in 81 games, including 51 starts.

Aaron Judge is the standout player to watch in the Yankees' lineup, leading the team with a batting average of .323, 55 home runs, and 138 RBIs. His home run count is the highest in all of baseball, and he also ranks first in RBIs.

Meanwhile, Juan Soto boasts a batting average of .287, along with 31 doubles, four triples, 40 home runs, and 125 walks.

Yankees injury report

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjuries
L. TrivinoRelief Pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
J. LoáisigaRelief Pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
D. LeMahieuThird Baseman10-Day Injured ListHip
J. BritoRelief Pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow

Baltimore Orioles team news & players to watch

For Tuesday's matchup, the Orioles will have Dean Kremer on the mound. This season, Kremer has a record of 7-10 with a 4.19 ERA across 23 starts. Throughout his career, he holds a record of 29-30 with a 4.31 ERA in 94 games, with 93 of those being starts.

Gunnar Henderson is the team's batting leader, boasting an average of .283. Meanwhile, Anthony Santander has been a reliable power hitter this season, leading the Orioles with 43 home runs and 99 RBIs.

Orioles injury report

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjuries
J. MeansStarting Pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
J. MateoSecond Baseman60-Day Injured ListElbow
K. BradishStarting Pitcher60-Day Injured ListUCL Sprain
T. WellsStarting Pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
R. MountcastleFirst Baseman10-Day Injured ListWrist
A. HaysLeft Fielder10-Day Injured ListKidney Infection

New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles Series info

Game 1

DateTuesday, September 24, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:05 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Yankees)Clarke Schmidt
Starting Pitcher (Orioles)Dean Kremer
TV ChannelTBS
LivestreamFubo

Game 2

DateWednesday, September 24, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:05 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Yankees)Nestor Cortes Jr.
Starting Pitcher (Orioles)Zach Eflin
TV ChannelMLB.tv
LivestreamFubo

Game 3

DateThursday, September 26, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:05 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Yankees)Gerrit Cole
Starting Pitcher (Orioles)Corbin Burnes
TV ChannelMLB.tv
LivestreamFubo

New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles head-to-head record

DateMatchCompetition
07/14/24Baltimore Orioles 6-5 New York YankeesMLB
07/14/24Baltimore Orioles 1-6 New York YankeesMLB
07/13/24Baltimore Orioles 1-4 New York YankeesMLB
06/21/24New York Yankees 5-17 Baltimore OriolesMLB
06/20/24New York Yankees 6-7 Baltimore OriolesMLB

