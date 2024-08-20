Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Yankees are set to host the Cleveland Guardians to open a high-voltage MLB action on August 20, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT.

The New York Yankees are in first place in the AL East with a great record of 73–52 overall and 32–27 at home. Their scoring power is clear; they score 5.08 runs per game on average, which is second in the league, and they have the best on-base percentage in the league at .335.

The Cleveland Guardians, on the other hand, are in first place in the AL Central with a good record of 72–52 overall and 34–32 on the road. Their offense, on the other hand, isn't as strong. They're 13th in runs scored per game (4.54), and they're 19th with on-base percentage (.308).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: YES, BSGL

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Yankees will meet the Cleveland Guardians in a highly anticipated MLB battle on August 20, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT, at Yankee Stadium, in Bronx, New York.

Date August 20, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT Venue Yankee Stadium Location Bronx, New York

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians team news

New York Yankees team news

Aaron Judge has been an important offensive leader for the Yankees, with 44 home runs, a .331 batting average, with 111 RBIs.

Clarke Schmidt's 2.52 ERA and 5-3 record have helped the Yankees' starting rotation.

New York Yankees injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Trent Grisham CF Hand injury Day-to-Day Jazz Chisholm OF Elbow injury Out, 10-Day IL

Cleveland Guardians team news

José Ramírez has contributed 100 RBIs, 32 home runs, and a .277 batting average.

Steven Kwan, who hits .316 with a .374 on-base percentage and .467 slugging percentage, balances him and provides steady offense.

Emmanuel Clase has a 0.63 ERA and a 4-2 record in the bullpen, establishing the Guardians' late-game performance.

Cleveland Guardians injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Carlos Carrasco RHP Left hip strain Out, 15-Day IL Sam Hentges LHP Undisclosed injury Out, 15-Day IL

New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 20, 2024 Luis Gil Matthew Boyd

New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians head-to-head record

The New York Yankees have a slight edge on the Cleveland Guardians, having won four of their last five meetings. The Yankees have shown over and over that they can beat the Guardians. Their offense can score a lot of runs, as shown by their 8-2 victory on April 14, 2024. On the other hand, the Guardians showed that they can fight by beating them 8–7 in a recent match. Because of the close scores in several games, such as two one-run wins for the Yankees, the upcoming meeting could also be very close, with either team having the chance to take control.

Date Results Apr 14, 2024 Guardians 8-7 Yankees Apr 14, 2024 Yankees 8-2 Guardians Apr 13, 2024 Yankees 3-2 Guardians May 04, 2023 Yankees 4-3 Guardians May 03, 2023 Yankees 4-2 Guardians

More MLB news and coverage