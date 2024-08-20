The New York Yankees are set to host the Cleveland Guardians to open a high-voltage MLB action on August 20, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT.
The New York Yankees are in first place in the AL East with a great record of 73–52 overall and 32–27 at home. Their scoring power is clear; they score 5.08 runs per game on average, which is second in the league, and they have the best on-base percentage in the league at .335.
The Cleveland Guardians, on the other hand, are in first place in the AL Central with a good record of 72–52 overall and 34–32 on the road. Their offense, on the other hand, isn't as strong. They're 13th in runs scored per game (4.54), and they're 19th with on-base percentage (.308).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: YES, BSGL
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch time
The New York Yankees will meet the Cleveland Guardians in a highly anticipated MLB battle on August 20, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT, at Yankee Stadium, in Bronx, New York.
|Date
|August 20, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT
|Venue
|Yankee Stadium
|Location
|Bronx, New York
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians team news
New York Yankees team news
Aaron Judge has been an important offensive leader for the Yankees, with 44 home runs, a .331 batting average, with 111 RBIs.
Clarke Schmidt's 2.52 ERA and 5-3 record have helped the Yankees' starting rotation.
New York Yankees injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Trent Grisham
|CF
|Hand injury
|Day-to-Day
|Jazz Chisholm
|OF
|Elbow injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
Cleveland Guardians team news
José Ramírez has contributed 100 RBIs, 32 home runs, and a .277 batting average.
Steven Kwan, who hits .316 with a .374 on-base percentage and .467 slugging percentage, balances him and provides steady offense.
Emmanuel Clase has a 0.63 ERA and a 4-2 record in the bullpen, establishing the Guardians' late-game performance.
Cleveland Guardians injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Carlos Carrasco
|RHP
|Left hip strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Sam Hentges
|LHP
|Undisclosed injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 20, 2024
|Luis Gil
|Matthew Boyd
New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians head-to-head record
The New York Yankees have a slight edge on the Cleveland Guardians, having won four of their last five meetings. The Yankees have shown over and over that they can beat the Guardians. Their offense can score a lot of runs, as shown by their 8-2 victory on April 14, 2024. On the other hand, the Guardians showed that they can fight by beating them 8–7 in a recent match. Because of the close scores in several games, such as two one-run wins for the Yankees, the upcoming meeting could also be very close, with either team having the chance to take control.
|Date
|Results
|Apr 14, 2024
|Guardians 8-7 Yankees
|Apr 14, 2024
|Yankees 8-2 Guardians
|Apr 13, 2024
|Yankees 3-2 Guardians
|May 04, 2023
|Yankees 4-3 Guardians
|May 03, 2023
|Yankees 4-2 Guardians