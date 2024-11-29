How to watch the NCAAF game between the Western Michigan Broncos and the Eastern Michigan Eagles, as well as start time and team news.

The Western Michigan Broncos will take on the Eastern Michigan Eagles to begin an exciting NCAAF game on November 30, 2024, at 1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT.

West Michigan's record is 5-6, and they are fifth in the MAC. Eastern Michigan's record is also 5-6, and they are ninth in the MAC.

On offense, the Broncos are a little better than the Eagles—they average 29.7 points each game to their 26.6.

Eastern Michigan, on the other hand, scores more overall yards than Western Michigan, 404.6 per game as opposed to 387.4 per game. Additionally, the Eagles average 1.3 turnovers per game, whereas the Broncos average 1.1 per game.

Western Michigan Broncos vs Eastern Michigan Eagles: Date and kick-off time

The Western Michigan Broncos and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will meet in an epic NCAAF game on November 30, 2024, at 1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT, at Waldo Stadium, in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Date November 30, 2024 kick-off Time 1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT Venue Waldo Stadium Location Kalamazoo, Michigan

Western Michigan Broncos vs Eastern Michigan Eagles team news

Western Michigan Broncos team news

This season, running back Jaden Nixon has gained 880 rushing yards on the ground, scored 12 touchdowns, and averaged 80 yards per game. This is an outstanding 6.8 yards per carry.

Hayden Wolff, the quarterback, has shown that he is accurate by throwing for 2,086 yards, 16 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. His completion rate is 66.8%.

Jalen Buckley is a reliable backfield competitor, rushing for 554 yards and seven touchdowns while keeping an ideal 5.5 yards per carry and 50.4 yards per game.

Eastern Michigan Eagles team news

As a quarterback, Cole Snyder has thrown for 2,593 yards and 15 touchdowns and run for 296 yards and 4 rushing touchdowns.

Delbert Mimms III, a running back, has regularly helped on the ground, gaining 678 yards and scoring 7 touchdowns. He has also shown off his receiving skills, making 17 catches over 129 yards.

Terry Lockett Jr., a wide receiver, has been a reliable target and has led the passing game with 45 receptions, and 651 yards, with five touchdowns at an average of 59.2 yards per game.

