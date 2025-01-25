How to watch today's Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the La Liga match between Real Valladolid and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will be looking to extend their winning streak to four games across all competitions as they resume their La Liga campaign with a visit to struggling Real Valladolid on Saturday night.

Real Valladolid have endured a challenging season, registering just four wins, three draws, and 13 losses from their 20 league fixtures. This poor run of form has left them rooted to the bottom of the table with 15 points ahead of the clash with the reigning Spanish champions.

After a humbling 5-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on January 12, Los Blancos have bounced back in style. They secured consecutive victories against Celta Vigo, Las Palmas, and Red Bull Salzburg to regain momentum.

How to watch Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), La Liga match between Real Madrid and Las Palmas will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes.

Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Jose Zorrilla

La Liga match between Real Valladolid and Real Madrid will be played at Estadio Jose Zorrilla in Valladolid, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm ET on Sunday, January 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Valladolid team news

For Valladolid, key defensive midfielder Stanko Juric is ruled out due to suspension, while Raul Moro and Juma Bah have been at the centre of transfer speculation regarding exits from Real Valladolid, with the latter reportedly on the verge of sealing a move to Manchester City.

Earlier this week, Real Valladolid issued a statement accusing Bah of breaching his contract after failing to attend training. The club also alleged that Manchester City had "appeared to advise" the 18-year-old to take such controversial actions. Consequently, Bah is highly unlikely to feature for Valladolid this weekend.

Meanwhile, any potential winter departure for Moro is off the table after the forward fractured his collarbone during the team's recent clash with Espanyol. He is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, ruling him out of contention for the foreseeable future.

Real Madrid team news

As for Real Madrid, Vinicius Junior remains suspended following his red card against Valencia. Additionally, Los Blancos continue to grapple with injury concerns, with long-term absentees Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, and Eduardo Camavinga still sidelined.

Aurelien Tchouameni, who was rested as a precaution due to a minor muscular issue against Salzburg, is expected to return to action and slot back into the heart of the midfield.

At right back, Lucas Vazquez is poised to make his comeback after serving a suspension in the Champions League midweek, with Federico Valverde reclaiming his spot in midfield.

David Alaba is likely to continue easing back from his extended absence with another substitute appearance. Meanwhile, Brahim Diaz is set to benefit from Vinicius' unavailability, with the Morocco international expected to line up alongside Rodrygo and Kylian Mbappe in Real Madrid's attacking trio.

