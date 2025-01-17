How to watch today's Liverpool Women vs Brighton Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Liverpool FC Women and Brighton & Hove Albion Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool Women and Brighton & Hove Albion Women are set to kick off the 2025 Women's Super League action with a clash at St Helens Stadium this Friday.

The Reds have endured a challenging campaign, sitting in the lower half of the table with just two victories in their 10 WSL outings (D3, L5). Liverpool's points tally is nine fewer than at the same stage last season, leaving plenty of room for improvement in the remaining 12 matches of the league.

Brighton, on the other hand, have had a commendable season under Dario Vidosic in his debut WSL campaign. The Seagulls have amassed 17 points from 10 games and are just two points shy of surpassing their entire total from last season. A strong start to the campaign saw them win four, draw one, and lose just one of their opening six league fixtures.

How to watch Liverpool FC Women vs Brighton & Hove Albion Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the WSL match between Liverpool Women and Brighton Women will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Liverpool FC Women vs Brighton & Hove Albion Women kick-off time

WSL - WSL Totally Wicked Stadium

The WSL match between Liverpool Women and Brighton Women will be played at Prenton Park in Birkenhead, England.

It will kick off at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT on Friday, January 17, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Liverpool FC Women team news

In terms of team news, Liverpool will continue to be without the services of goalkeeper Faye Kirby and midfielder Sofie Lundgaard, both sidelined with knee injuries. Manager Matt Beard has also hinted that Sophia Roman Haug is unlikely to be fit for Friday’s encounter, although she could make her return in the away fixture against Leicester later this month. On a brighter note, recent loan signings Julia Bartel from Chelsea and Sam Kerr from Bayern Munich are expected to feature in the matchday squad.

Brighton & Hove Albion Women team news

For the visitors, Maria Thorisdottir could return after being out for the last five matches of 2024 due to a calf problem. Meanwhile, there are lingering doubts over Fran Kirby, who was also nursing a calf injury before the winter break.

Brighton's attacking hopes will largely rest on the shoulders of Kiko Seike, who has been in fine form, netting five goals in nine league appearances this season.

