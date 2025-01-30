How to watch today's Ajax vs Galatasaray Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Ajax and Galatasaray, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Looking to preserve their spotless record throughout the league phase, Galatasaray are set to take on Ajax in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The Amsterdam-based side had a rare weekend off from domestic competition but will head into this clash licking their wounds after a shocking 1-0 defeat to Rigas Futbola Skola in Latvia last week. That loss has left Ajax teetering on the brink, with their spot in the top 24 now under threat.

Standing in their way is a Galatasaray team brimming with attacking flair, having delivered a goal-laden campaign thus far. Across their seven Europa League outings, Cimbom's matches have yielded a staggering 32 goals. Last week, they appeared to be cruising against Dynamo Kyiv with leads of 2-0 and 3-1, but an Andriy Yarmolenko double denied them all three points, forcing them to settle for a draw.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

How to watch Ajax vs Galatasaray online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Europa League match between Ajax and Galatasaray will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Ajax vs Galatasaray kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League Johan Cruijff ArenA

The Europa League match between Ajax and Galatasaray will be played at Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm PT/3:00 pm ET on Thursday, January 30, in the US.

Team news & squads

Ajax team news

Ajax will be without the services of Branco van den Boomen, who is suspended after picking up his third yellow card of the group stage. The hosts are also grappling with injuries, as Benjamin Tahirovic remains sidelined following a head injury sustained in November. Meanwhile, their options at left-back are limited due to Owen Wijndal’s knock, with the 25-year-old's availability for matchday eight still uncertain.

Galatasaray team news

For Galatasaray, talisman Victor Osimhen will have to lead the line without the creative support of Hakim Ziyech, who is unavailable due to personal reasons. Adding to their woes, Cimbom’s attacking firepower has been further diminished by the season-ending knee injury sustained by Mauro Icardi in November.

