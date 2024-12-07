Minnesota Vikings vs Atlanta Falcons: Live stream, TV channel, and start time for 2024 NFL Week 14 game

Everything you need to know on how to watch Vikings versus Falcons 2024 NFL Week 14 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The 6-6 Atlanta Falcons head north to face the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings in a crucial Week 14 NFC clash that could have significant postseason implications.

Minnesota enters the game riding high after a dramatic comeback victory over the Arizona Cardinals last week. The Vikings are in red-hot form, boasting five consecutive wins that keep them firmly in the hunt not only for the NFC North crown but also for the conference's top seed.

The Vikings have been firing on all cylinders, excelling on both offense and defense, with top-10 rankings in both categories. Justin Jefferson continues to shine as the offensive focal point, ranking second among all wide receivers with 1,038 receiving yards. On the defensive side, Jonathan Greenard has been a force to be reckoned with, racking up 10 sacks, placing him third in the league.

For the Falcons, the stakes couldn't be higher as they desperately seek to stop the bleeding from a three-game losing streak that has put their season on shaky ground. Much of the criticism has been directed at quarterback Kirk Cousins, whose recent performances have left much to be desired. Over the past three games, Cousins has failed to throw a single touchdown while tossing six costly interceptions.

Once comfortably leading the NFC South, Atlanta now finds itself in a deadlock for first place with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If Cousins can rediscover his rhythm and cut down on turnovers, the Falcons have the talent on both offense and defense to turn their season around and make a strong playoff push.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Minnesota Vikings vs Atlanta Falcons NFL game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Vikings vs Atlanta Falcons: Date and kick-off time

The Vikings will take on the Falcons in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date Sunday, December 8 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue U.S. Bank Stadium Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Atlanta Falcons on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Joe Davis (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. You can start a Fubo subscription for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Minnesota Vikings vs Atlanta Falcons

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 229 (CAR), 820 (NE) | Away: 384 (CAR), 801 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Minnesota Vikings vs Atlanta Falcons team news & key players

Minnesota Vikings team news

The Vikings have shown resilience, even if their victories haven’t always been pretty. They edged out the Arizona Cardinals in their last outing, eking out a 23-22 win. Sam Darnold had a solid showing, completing 21 of 31 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns. The ground game, however, left much to be desired, as Aaron Jones fumbled twice, causing headaches for the offense. Justin Jefferson was a bright spot, hauling in seven receptions for 99 yards.

On the season, Minnesota's offense has been productive, averaging 24.8 points per game, while their defense has been elite, allowing just 18.3 points per contest. The Vikings’ offense ranks 9th in the league, with their defense sitting comfortably at 1st overall. In this matchup, the defense will aim to apply relentless pressure on Cousins, forcing him into mistakes and making life difficult for the Falcons’ offense.

Vikings injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury J. Lynch Defensive Lineman Questionable Shoulder M. Blackmon Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL N. Thompson Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee J. McCarthy Quarterback Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus J. Redmond Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed Q. Roche Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Flax Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Knox Tight End Questionable Undisclosed D. Risner Guard Questionable Back I. Pace Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring A. Van Ginkel Linebacker Questionable Thigh J. Ward Safety Questionable Elbow C. Darrisaw Tackle Injured Reserve Knee - ACL + MCL N. Vigil Linebacker Questionable Foot P. Jones Linebacker Questionable Knee J. Roy Defensive Tackle Questionable Neck T. Taimani Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle G. Joseph Kicker Questionable Abdomen W. Reichard Kicker Injured Reserve Quadriceps A. DePaola Long Snapper Injured Reserve Hand S. Gilmore Cornerback Questionable Hamstring

Atlanta Falcons team news

All eyes will be on Kirk Cousins when the Falcons take the field, and for good reason. Not only does this matchup mark his return to Minnesota, but it also might be a pivotal moment for his career. After a string of underwhelming performances, Cousins is under immense pressure to prove his worth. In the Falcons' recent game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the offense sputtered, managing just 13 points. Cousins threw for 245 yards but was plagued by four interceptions, raising questions about his decision-making and confidence. To keep Atlanta's playoff hopes alive, he'll need a drastic turnaround.

Despite their inconsistencies, the Falcons remain in the hunt with a 6-6 record, keeping them alive in the NFC South. However, the clock is ticking for them to steady the ship. Atlanta is averaging 21.4 points per game this season while conceding 24.3 on defense. Statistically, their offense ranks 19th, with the defense sitting at 22nd—figures that highlight the team's struggle for balance.

Falcons injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury E. Greenidge Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed D. Hellams Safety Injured Reserve Ankle R. Moore Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee R. Burns Running Back Physically Unable to Perform Undisclosed B. Trice Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL H. Hand Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee F. Darby Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed R. Orhorhoro Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle J. Jackson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee D. Harris Defensive Lineman Questionable Triceps T. Vaval Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed T. Tarpley Safety Questionable Undisclosed R. Coll Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed N. Landman Linebacker Questionable Hamstring K. Smith Fullback Questionable Ankle R. Swoboda Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. McClellan Running Back Questionable Knee B. Dupree Linebacker Questionable Heel J. Smith-Williams Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg M. Abernathy Safety Injured Reserve Knee T. Graham Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral Z. Harrison Defensive Lineman Questionable Achilles

More NFL news and coverage