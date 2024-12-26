How to watch and listen to Vanderbilt vs Georgia Tech 2024 Birmingham Bowl game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Vanderbilt versus Georgia Tech 2024 Birmingham Bowl - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt are set to clash in the Birmingham Bowl on Friday in Alabama, with both teams looking to cap off seasons that exceeded expectations.

Vanderbilt vs Georgia Tech 2024 Birmingham Bowl game: Date and kick-off time

The Commodores will take on the Yellow Jackets in a highly anticipated 2024 Birmingham Bowl game on Friday, December 27, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

Date Friday, December 27 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Protective Stadium Location Birmingham, Alabama

How to watch Vanderbilt vs Georgia Tech 2024 Birmingham Bowl on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Dave Neal (play-by-play), Aaron Murray (color analyst) and Ashley ShahAhmadi (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Vanderbilt vs Georgia Tech 2024 Birmingham Bowl

Audio Stream: Away: 371 (CAR), 371 (NE) | Home: 374 (CAR), 374 (NE) | National: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Vanderbilt vs Georgia Tech team news & key players

Vanderbilt Commodores team news

Vanderbilt ranks 85th nationally in points per game but struggles more in total offense, sitting at 118th. Their passing attack is ranked 108th, while their rushing game is 90th. Quarterback Diego Pavia, who retains another year of eligibility, has been a key figure for the Commodores. Pavia has connected on 164 of 277 passes for 2,133 yards and 17 touchdowns, throwing just four interceptions. Although he has been sacked 17 times, he has still managed to rush for 716 yards and six touchdowns, proving to be a dynamic playmaker.

Pavia’s favorite target has been tight end Eli Stowers, who leads the team with 45 catches for 583 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Junior Sherrill has added 28 receptions for 401 yards and three scores, while Quincy Skinner Jr. has recorded 28 catches for 360 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Sedrick Alexander has contributed as both a rusher and receiver, with 554 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, along with 20 receptions for 207 yards and a touchdown. Freshman AJ Newberry has chipped in with seven catches for 134 yards and two scores, in addition to 185 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets team news

Georgia Tech enters the Birmingham Bowl ranked 70th in the nation for scoring offense and 41st in total yards per game. Their offensive balance is evident, ranking 60th in passing and 30th in rushing. At the helm of this attack is quarterback Haynes King, who has been a dual-threat dynamo. King has completed 171 of his 236 passing attempts, accumulating 1,910 yards and 11 touchdowns while being intercepted only once. Impressively, he’s been sacked just three times all season. On the ground, King has added 578 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, showcasing his versatility.

With Eric Singleton entering the transfer portal, Malik Rutherford has taken charge in the receiving corps. Rutherford has hauled in 59 receptions for 670 yards and three touchdowns. Avery Boyd has also made an impact, contributing 22 catches for 292 yards and two scores, while Chase Lane has added 20 receptions for 244 yards and three touchdowns. The ground game is spearheaded by Jamal Haynes, who has carried the ball 152 times for 808 yards and nine touchdowns, providing consistent production.

