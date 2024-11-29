How to watch the NCAAF game between the Massachusetts Minutemen and the UConn Huskies, as well as start time and team news.

The Massachusetts Minutemen are ready to face off against the UConn Huskies to open a high-voltage NCAAF game on November 30, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT.

The UConn Huskies are 7-4, while the Massachusetts Minutemen are 2-9. Massachusetts has scored 20.7 points per game, while UConn has scored 31.0 this season.

The Huskies' offense is better than the Minutemen's; they average 403.7 yards per game to their 357.3 yards per game.

UConn has 1.4 turnovers per game, while Massachusetts has only 0.9. This could give Massachusetts a chance to take advantage of Husky's mistakes.

Massachusetts Minutemen vs UConn Huskies: Date and kick-off time

Date November 30, 2024 kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue McGuirk Alumni Stadium Location Hadley, Massachusetts

How to watch Massachusetts Minutemen vs UConn Huskies on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ACC Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Massachusetts Minutemen vs UConn Huskies team news

Massachusetts Minutemen team news

Taisun Phommachanh has thrown for 1,590 yards, scored 8 touchdowns, and thrown 6 interceptions. He has also run for 317 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns.

Jakobie James, a wide receiver, leads the squad with 46 receptions over 802 yards along with 5 touchdowns, which is an amazing average of 72.9 receiving yards each game.

Running back Jalen John has gained 505 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns at a rate of 5.4 yards per carry. He has also shown versatility by adding 100 receiving yards on 15 receptions.

UConn Huskies team news

Running back Cam Edwards has run for 614 yards and 6 touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. He has also caught 145 yards and one touchdown.

Quarterback Joe Fagnano has thrown for 1,299 yards, 15 touchdowns, and only 3 interceptions.

Durell Robinson has run for 648 yards and scored 7 touchdowns, getting an outstanding 6.8 yards per carry.

