How to watch the NCAAF game between the UCLA Bruins and the Fresno State Bulldogs, as well as start time and team news.

The UCLA Bruins will square off against the Fresno State Bulldogs to begin a thrilling NCAAF game on November 30, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT.

UCLA's dreams of going to a bowl game were dashed when they lost 19–13 to rival Southern California. Now the Bruins are competing for pride and want to end head coach DeShaun Foster's first season on a positive note. UCLA has lost seven of its ten regular-season finales versus the Trojans since 2012.

Meanwhile, Fresno State has crushed the Bruins in current games, winning four in a row, including three straight at the Rose Bowl. This is because they want to compete with the best teams in California. With their 28–22 win over Colorado State, the Bulldogs already made it to a bowl game.

The Fresno State Bulldogs have a 6-5 record, while the UCLA Bruins are 4-7. UCLA's offense has been poor; they only score 18.3 points each game on average, while Fresno State scores 27.8.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UCLA Bruins vs Fresno State Bulldogs NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

UCLA Bruins vs Fresno State Bulldogs: Date and kick-off time

The UCLA Bruins will clash with the Fresno State Bulldogs in an electrifying NCAAF game on November 30, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, at Rose Bowl Stadium, in Pasadena, California.

Date November 30, 2024 kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue Rose Bowl Stadium Location Pasadena, California

How to watch UCLA Bruins vs Fresno State Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ACC Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

UCLA Bruins vs Fresno State Bulldogs team news

UCLA Bruins team news

Ethan Garbers is having a strong season as UCLA's quarterback. He has thrown over 2,439 yards including a 64.7% completion percentage, 15 touchdowns, and eleven interceptions. He has also run for 135 yards and scored a rush touchdown.

Tomarion Harden, a running back, has been useful in many ways. He has gained 482 yards rushing with an average of 4 yards per carry and 373 yards receiving on 38 catches, which includes one receiving touchdown.

Logan Loya, a wide receiver, has caught 27 passes for 308 yards and four touchdowns, which is an average of 30.8 yards per game.

Fresno State Bulldogs team news

Mac Dalena, a wide receiver for Fresno State, has 51 catches for 894 receiving yards, scores eight touchdowns, and averages an amazing 81.3 yards per game.

Quarterback Mikey Keene has thrown for 2,668 yards, 17 touchdowns, and eleven interceptions. His completion rate is 70.3%.

Elijah Gilliam, a running back, has run for 465 yards and scored eight touchdowns, averaging 3.9 yards each carry. He has also caught 27 passes for 182 yards.

More NFL news and coverage