The high-voltage MLB clash between the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox is set to take place on August 02, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT. The Minnesota Twins are facing the Chicago White Sox, who have lost 17 straight games.
For the season, Minnesota is 59-48, with a 29-21 mark at home. Their batters are hitting .252 as a team, which ranks them fourth in the AL.
Chicago, on the other hand, has had a tough season, going 27-84 overall and 10-44 on the road. During games in which they score two or more home runs, the White Sox are 9-14.
This is the 11th time this season that these two teams are competing against each other. The Twins are 9-1 in the season series.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Twins vs Chicago White Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Chicago White Sox on TV & stream live online
Local TV channel: NBCS-CHI
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Minnesota Twins vs Chicago White Sox
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Minnesota Twins vs Chicago White Sox: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Minnesota Twins will battle with the Chicago White Sox in a thrilling MLB action on August 02, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT, at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
|Date
|August 02, 2024
|First-Pitch time
|8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Target Field
|Location
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Minnesota Twins vs Chicago White Sox team news
Minnesota Twins team news
For the Twins, Jose Miranda has hit 21 doubles, 1 triple, and 9 home runs.
There have been 10 games in which Byron Buxton has hit 10 balls, 39 of which have been home runs.
Minnesota Twins injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Kyle Farmer
|INF
|Shoulder injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Carlos Correa
|INF
|Right foot injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
Chicago White Sox team news
Andrew Vaughn has scored 13 home runs, walked 25 times, driven in 48 runs, and kept his batting average at .232 for the White Sox.
Andy Benintendi has hit seven doubles, a home run, and driven in four runs in his last ten games.
Chicago White Sox injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Michael Soroka
|RHP
|Right shoulder strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Mike Clevinger
|SP
|Elbow injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 02, 2024
|Joe Ryan
|Davis Martin
Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox head-to-head record
The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins will be competing in a competitive game, based on their last five head-to-head encounters. Out of the past five games, the Twins have succeeded in four. Their wins on July 11 (3-2) along with May 1 (6-5). It was clear that the White Sox had what it takes to beat the Twins when they beat them 3-1 on July 10. On July 9 and May 1, Minnesota scored eight and ten runs, respectively, showing how strong their offense has been. Based on this trend, we can expect a high-scoring battle with the Twins slightly ahead. However, the White Sox could pull off an upset if their star players play well.
|Date
|Results
|Jul 11, 2024
|Twins 3-2 White Sox
|Jul 10, 2024
|White Sox 3-1 Twins
|Jul 09, 2024
|Twins 8-6 White Sox
|May 01, 2024
|Twins 10-5 White Sox
|May 01, 2024
|Twins 6-5 White Sox