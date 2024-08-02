How to watch the MLB game between the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The high-voltage MLB clash between the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox is set to take place on August 02, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT. The Minnesota Twins are facing the Chicago White Sox, who have lost 17 straight games.

For the season, Minnesota is 59-48, with a 29-21 mark at home. Their batters are hitting .252 as a team, which ranks them fourth in the AL.

Chicago, on the other hand, has had a tough season, going 27-84 overall and 10-44 on the road. During games in which they score two or more home runs, the White Sox are 9-14.

This is the 11th time this season that these two teams are competing against each other. The Twins are 9-1 in the season series.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Twins vs Chicago White Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Chicago White Sox on TV & stream live online

Local TV channel: NBCS-CHI

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Minnesota Twins vs Chicago White Sox

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Minnesota Twins vs Chicago White Sox: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Minnesota Twins will battle with the Chicago White Sox in a thrilling MLB action on August 02, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT, at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date August 02, 2024 First-Pitch time 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT Venue Target Field Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Minnesota Twins vs Chicago White Sox team news

Minnesota Twins team news

For the Twins, Jose Miranda has hit 21 doubles, 1 triple, and 9 home runs.

There have been 10 games in which Byron Buxton has hit 10 balls, 39 of which have been home runs.

Minnesota Twins injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Kyle Farmer INF Shoulder injury Out, 10-Day IL Carlos Correa INF Right foot injury Out, 10-Day IL

Chicago White Sox team news

Andrew Vaughn has scored 13 home runs, walked 25 times, driven in 48 runs, and kept his batting average at .232 for the White Sox.

Andy Benintendi has hit seven doubles, a home run, and driven in four runs in his last ten games.

Chicago White Sox injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Michael Soroka RHP Right shoulder strain Out, 15-Day IL Mike Clevinger SP Elbow injury Out, 15-Day IL

Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 02, 2024 Joe Ryan Davis Martin

Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox head-to-head record

The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins will be competing in a competitive game, based on their last five head-to-head encounters. Out of the past five games, the Twins have succeeded in four. Their wins on July 11 (3-2) along with May 1 (6-5). It was clear that the White Sox had what it takes to beat the Twins when they beat them 3-1 on July 10. On July 9 and May 1, Minnesota scored eight and ten runs, respectively, showing how strong their offense has been. Based on this trend, we can expect a high-scoring battle with the Twins slightly ahead. However, the White Sox could pull off an upset if their star players play well.

Date Results Jul 11, 2024 Twins 3-2 White Sox Jul 10, 2024 White Sox 3-1 Twins Jul 09, 2024 Twins 8-6 White Sox May 01, 2024 Twins 10-5 White Sox May 01, 2024 Twins 6-5 White Sox

