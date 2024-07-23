How to watch and listen to today’s Minnesota Twins vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

The Minnesota Twins are set to host the Philadelphia Phillies to open a thrilling MLB action on July 23, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET.
This season, Minnesota is 55-44 overall and 28-20 at home. With an ERA of 4.13, the Twins are seventh in the AL.
The Philadelphia are 63–37 overall and 26–21 on the road. With a .329 on-base percentage, the Phillies are the fourth-best team in the big leagues.
This is the second time this season that these two sides are opposing each other. The Minnesota Twins are ahead in the game 1-0.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Twins vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Philadelphia Phillies on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: SiriusXM
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Minnesota Twins vs Philadelphia Phillies
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Minnesota Twins vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch time
The Minnesota Twins will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in a highly anticipated MLB game on July 23, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET, at Target Field and location in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
|Date
|July 23, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:40 pm ET / 4:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Target Field
|Location
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Minnesota Twins vs Philadelphia Phillies team news
Minnesota Twins team news
Carlos Santana hits 14 home runs and has a slugging percentage of .433, which is the best in Minnesota.
Carl Correa has hit 11 home runs and driven in seven runs in his last 10 games.
Minnesota Twins injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Kyle Farmer
|INF
|shoulder
|out, 10-day injured list
|Alex Kirilloff
|1B/OF
|back soreness
|out, 10-day injured list
|Carlos Correa
|INF
|right foot
|out, 10-day injured list
|Royce Lewis
|INF
|abductor strain
|out, 10-day injured list
|Jose Miranda
|INF
|back
|out, 10-day injured list
|Chris Paddack
|RHP
|right forearm strain
|out, 15-day injured list
|Kody Funderburk
|LHP
|oblique injury
|out, 15-day injured list
|Anthony DeSclafani
|RHP
|right elbow strain
|out, 60-day injured list
|Brock Stewart
|RHP
|shoulder
|out, 60-day injured list
|Justin Topa
|RHP
|knee
|out, 60-day injured list
|Daniel Duarte
|RHP
|right triceps strain
|out, 60-day injured list
Philadelphia Phillies team news
Alec Bohm has hit .296 and includes 33 doubles, one triple, eleven home runs, as well as 71 RBIs.
Turner has hit five home runs in his last ten games, going 14 for 39.
Philadelphia Phillies injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Spencer Turnbull
|RHP
|right lat strain
|out, 15-day injured list
|Dylan Covey
|RHP
|shoulder strain
|out, 60-day injured list
|Michael Rucker
|RHP
|right-hand arterial vasospasm
|out, 60-day injured list
|Luis F. Ortiz
|RHP
|ankle
|out, 60-day injured list
Minnesota Twins vs Philadelphia Phillies projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|July 23, 2024
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|Zack Wheeler
Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies head-to-head record
In the last five games, the Twins won three of them. The most recent wins were a 7-2 win on July 23, 2024, as well as a 3-0 victory on August 13, 2023. That being said, the Phillies' 8-1 win on August 12, 2023, along with a 13-2 win on April 17, 2019, both showed how strong their offense is. Because of these different outcomes, both teams might perform well, and either could win.
|Date
|Results
|Jul 23, 2024
|Twins 7-2 Phillies
|Aug 13, 2023
|Twins 3-0 Phillies
|Aug 13, 2023
|Twins 1-8 Phillies
|Aug 12, 2023
|Phillies 13-2 Twins
|Apr 17. 2019
|Phillies 2-1 Twins