Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves MLB gameGetty Images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Minnesota Twins vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Minnesota Twins and the Philadelphia Phillies, as well as first-pitime and team news.

The Minnesota Twins are set to host the Philadelphia Phillies to open a thrilling MLB action on July 23, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET.

This season, Minnesota is 55-44 overall and 28-20 at home. With an ERA of 4.13, the Twins are seventh in the AL.

The Philadelphia are 63–37 overall and 26–21 on the road. With a .329 on-base percentage, the Phillies are the fourth-best team in the big leagues.

This is the second time this season that these two sides are opposing each other. The Minnesota Twins are ahead in the game 1-0.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Twins vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Philadelphia Phillies on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: SiriusXM

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Minnesota Twins vs Philadelphia Phillies

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Minnesota Twins vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch time

The Minnesota Twins will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in a highly anticipated MLB game on July 23, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET, at Target Field and location in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

DateJuly 23, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:40 pm ET / 4:40 pm PT
VenueTarget Field
LocationMinneapolis, Minnesota

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Minnesota Twins vs Philadelphia Phillies team news

Minnesota Twins team news

Carlos Santana hits 14 home runs and has a slugging percentage of .433, which is the best in Minnesota.

Carl Correa has hit 11 home runs and driven in seven runs in his last 10 games.

Minnesota Twins injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Kyle FarmerINFshoulderout, 10-day injured list
Alex Kirilloff1B/OFback sorenessout, 10-day injured list
Carlos CorreaINFright footout, 10-day injured list
Royce LewisINFabductor strainout, 10-day injured list
Jose MirandaINFbackout, 10-day injured list
Chris PaddackRHPright forearm strainout, 15-day injured list
Kody FunderburkLHPoblique injuryout, 15-day injured list
Anthony DeSclafaniRHPright elbow strainout, 60-day injured list
Brock StewartRHPshoulderout, 60-day injured list
Justin TopaRHPkneeout, 60-day injured list
Daniel DuarteRHPright triceps strainout, 60-day injured list

Philadelphia Phillies team news

Alec Bohm has hit .296 and includes 33 doubles, one triple, eleven home runs, as well as 71 RBIs.

Turner has hit five home runs in his last ten games, going 14 for 39.

Philadelphia Phillies injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Spencer TurnbullRHPright lat strainout, 15-day injured list
Dylan CoveyRHPshoulder strainout, 60-day injured list
Michael RuckerRHPright-hand arterial vasospasmout, 60-day injured list
Luis F. OrtizRHPankleout, 60-day injured list

Minnesota Twins vs Philadelphia Phillies projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
July 23, 2024Simeon Woods RichardsonZack Wheeler

Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies head-to-head record

In the last five games, the Twins won three of them. The most recent wins were a 7-2 win on July 23, 2024, as well as a 3-0 victory on August 13, 2023. That being said, the Phillies' 8-1 win on August 12, 2023, along with a 13-2 win on April 17, 2019, both showed how strong their offense is. Because of these different outcomes, both teams might perform well, and either could win.

DateResults
Jul 23, 2024Twins 7-2 Phillies
Aug 13, 2023Twins 3-0 Phillies
Aug 13, 2023Twins 1-8 Phillies
Aug 12, 2023Phillies 13-2 Twins
Apr 17. 2019Phillies 2-1 Twins

