How to watch and listen to today’s Minnesota Twins vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Minnesota Twins and the Philadelphia Phillies, as well as first-pitime and team news.

The Minnesota Twins are set to host the Philadelphia Phillies to open a thrilling MLB action on July 23, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET.

This season, Minnesota is 55-44 overall and 28-20 at home. With an ERA of 4.13, the Twins are seventh in the AL.

The Philadelphia are 63–37 overall and 26–21 on the road. With a .329 on-base percentage, the Phillies are the fourth-best team in the big leagues.

This is the second time this season that these two sides are opposing each other. The Minnesota Twins are ahead in the game 1-0.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Twins vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Philadelphia Phillies on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: SiriusXM

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Minnesota Twins vs Philadelphia Phillies

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Minnesota Twins vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch time

The Minnesota Twins will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in a highly anticipated MLB game on July 23, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET, at Target Field and location in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date July 23, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:40 pm ET / 4:40 pm PT Venue Target Field Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

Streaming the game with a VPN

Minnesota Twins vs Philadelphia Phillies team news

Minnesota Twins team news

Carlos Santana hits 14 home runs and has a slugging percentage of .433, which is the best in Minnesota.

Carl Correa has hit 11 home runs and driven in seven runs in his last 10 games.

Minnesota Twins injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Kyle Farmer INF shoulder out, 10-day injured list Alex Kirilloff 1B/OF back soreness out, 10-day injured list Carlos Correa INF right foot out, 10-day injured list Royce Lewis INF abductor strain out, 10-day injured list Jose Miranda INF back out, 10-day injured list Chris Paddack RHP right forearm strain out, 15-day injured list Kody Funderburk LHP oblique injury out, 15-day injured list Anthony DeSclafani RHP right elbow strain out, 60-day injured list Brock Stewart RHP shoulder out, 60-day injured list Justin Topa RHP knee out, 60-day injured list Daniel Duarte RHP right triceps strain out, 60-day injured list

Philadelphia Phillies team news

Alec Bohm has hit .296 and includes 33 doubles, one triple, eleven home runs, as well as 71 RBIs.

Turner has hit five home runs in his last ten games, going 14 for 39.

Philadelphia Phillies injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Spencer Turnbull RHP right lat strain out, 15-day injured list Dylan Covey RHP shoulder strain out, 60-day injured list Michael Rucker RHP right-hand arterial vasospasm out, 60-day injured list Luis F. Ortiz RHP ankle out, 60-day injured list

Minnesota Twins vs Philadelphia Phillies projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team July 23, 2024 Simeon Woods Richardson Zack Wheeler

Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies head-to-head record

In the last five games, the Twins won three of them. The most recent wins were a 7-2 win on July 23, 2024, as well as a 3-0 victory on August 13, 2023. That being said, the Phillies' 8-1 win on August 12, 2023, along with a 13-2 win on April 17, 2019, both showed how strong their offense is. Because of these different outcomes, both teams might perform well, and either could win.

Date Results Jul 23, 2024 Twins 7-2 Phillies Aug 13, 2023 Twins 3-0 Phillies Aug 13, 2023 Twins 1-8 Phillies Aug 12, 2023 Phillies 13-2 Twins Apr 17. 2019 Phillies 2-1 Twins

