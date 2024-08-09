Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians, including how to watch and team news.

The Minnesota Twins will host the Cleveland Guardians to open a high-voltage MLB series on August 09, 2024, at 2:10 pm ET/11:10 am PT.

The Twins are sixth in the league in runs scored per game, with 4.93 compared to 4.68 for the Guardians. This shows the way they can score regularly.

Twins have a hitting average of .253 also ranks higher than the Guardians' .242, which puts them eighth compared to fifteenth.

Additionally, the Twins' .326 on-base percentage is sixth best in the league, a lot better than the Guardians' .313 percentage, which is thirteenth.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Twins vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Cleveland Guardians on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: BSN, BSGL

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Minnesota Twins vs Cleveland Guardians

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Minnesota Twins vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians are set to meet in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 09, 2024, at 2:10 pm ET/11:10 am PT, at Target Field, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date August 09, 2024 First-Pitch Time 2:10 pm ET/11:10 am PT Venue Target Field Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Minnesota Twins vs Cleveland Guardians team news

Minnesota Twins team news

Ryan Jeffers has a batting average of .229, but he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 52 runs.

Willi Castro has an additional balanced offensive approach with a .263 average, and .350 on-base percentage, including a .412 slugging percentage.

Minnesota Twins injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Kyle Farmer INF Shoulder injury Out, 10-Day IL Carlos Correa INF Right foot injury Out, 10-Day IL

Cleveland Guardians team news

José Ramírez has hit 29 home runs, driven in 94 runs, and kept his .282 average.

Steven Kwan is great at the plate. He has a .334 average, a .392 on-base percentage, and a .487 slugging percentage.

Cleveland Guardians injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Matthew Boyd LHP Elbow injury Out, 15-Day IL Sam Hentges LHP Undisclosed issue Out, 15-Day IL

Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 09, 2024 Bailey Ober Joey Cantillo

Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians head-to-head record

After winning all five of their last meetings with the Minnesota Twins, the Cleveland Guardians are clearly mentally and tactically better prepared for this game. With scores running from 11-4 to 3-1, the Guardians have shown that they can adapt and take advantage of the Twins' weaknesses. This shows how strong they are both offensively and defensively. Based on their track record, it looks like the Guardians are ready to keep winning. If the Twins want to win and change the tide of the battle in their favor, they will have to change their strategies and come up with new ways to beat the Guardians, who have always been stronger.

Date Results May 19, 2024 Guardians 5-2 Twins May 19, 2024 Guardians 11-4 Twins May 18, 2024 Guardians 3-2 Twins Apr06, 2024 Guardians 3-1 Twins Apr 05, 2024 Guardians 4-2 Twins

