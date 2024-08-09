This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Byron Buxton #25 of the Minnesota Twins Getty images
Listen to live play-by-play for $1 on
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Minnesota Twins vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians, including how to watch and team news.

The Minnesota Twins will host the Cleveland Guardians to open a high-voltage MLB series on August 09, 2024, at 2:10 pm ET/11:10 am PT.

The Twins are sixth in the league in runs scored per game, with 4.93 compared to 4.68 for the Guardians. This shows the way they can score regularly.

Twins have a hitting average of .253 also ranks higher than the Guardians' .242, which puts them eighth compared to fifteenth.

Additionally, the Twins' .326 on-base percentage is sixth best in the league, a lot better than the Guardians' .313 percentage, which is thirteenth.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Twins vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Cleveland Guardians on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: BSN, BSGL

Streaming service: FuboTV

Watch Twins vs Guardians on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Minnesota Twins vs Cleveland Guardians

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every MLB game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

Minnesota Twins vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians are set to meet in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 09, 2024, at 2:10 pm ET/11:10 am PT, at Target Field, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

DateAugust 09, 2024
First-Pitch Time2:10 pm ET/11:10 am PT
VenueTarget Field
LocationMinneapolis, Minnesota

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Minnesota Twins vs Cleveland Guardians team news

Minnesota Twins team news

Ryan Jeffers has a batting average of .229, but he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 52 runs.

Willi Castro has an additional balanced offensive approach with a .263 average, and .350 on-base percentage, including a .412 slugging percentage.

Minnesota Twins injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Kyle FarmerINFShoulder injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Carlos CorreaINFRight foot injuryOut, 10-Day IL

Cleveland Guardians team news

José Ramírez has hit 29 home runs, driven in 94 runs, and kept his .282 average.

Steven Kwan is great at the plate. He has a .334 average, a .392 on-base percentage, and a .487 slugging percentage.

Cleveland Guardians injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Matthew BoydLHPElbow injuryOut, 15-Day IL
Sam HentgesLHPUndisclosed issueOut, 15-Day IL

Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
August 09, 2024Bailey OberJoey Cantillo

Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians head-to-head record

After winning all five of their last meetings with the Minnesota Twins, the Cleveland Guardians are clearly mentally and tactically better prepared for this game. With scores running from 11-4 to 3-1, the Guardians have shown that they can adapt and take advantage of the Twins' weaknesses. This shows how strong they are both offensively and defensively. Based on their track record, it looks like the Guardians are ready to keep winning. If the Twins want to win and change the tide of the battle in their favor, they will have to change their strategies and come up with new ways to beat the Guardians, who have always been stronger.

DateResults
May 19, 2024Guardians 5-2 Twins
May 19, 2024Guardians 11-4 Twins
May 18, 2024Guardians 3-2 Twins
Apr06, 2024Guardians 3-1 Twins
Apr 05, 2024Guardians 4-2 Twins

More MLB news and coverage

Advertisement