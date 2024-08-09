The Minnesota Twins will host the Cleveland Guardians to open a high-voltage MLB series on August 09, 2024, at 2:10 pm ET/11:10 am PT.
The Twins are sixth in the league in runs scored per game, with 4.93 compared to 4.68 for the Guardians. This shows the way they can score regularly.
Twins have a hitting average of .253 also ranks higher than the Guardians' .242, which puts them eighth compared to fifteenth.
Additionally, the Twins' .326 on-base percentage is sixth best in the league, a lot better than the Guardians' .313 percentage, which is thirteenth.
How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Cleveland Guardians on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: BSN, BSGL
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Minnesota Twins vs Cleveland Guardians
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Minnesota Twins vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians are set to meet in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 09, 2024, at 2:10 pm ET/11:10 am PT, at Target Field, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
|Date
|August 09, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|2:10 pm ET/11:10 am PT
|Venue
|Target Field
|Location
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
Minnesota Twins vs Cleveland Guardians team news
Minnesota Twins team news
Ryan Jeffers has a batting average of .229, but he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 52 runs.
Willi Castro has an additional balanced offensive approach with a .263 average, and .350 on-base percentage, including a .412 slugging percentage.
Minnesota Twins injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Kyle Farmer
|INF
|Shoulder injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Carlos Correa
|INF
|Right foot injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
Cleveland Guardians team news
José Ramírez has hit 29 home runs, driven in 94 runs, and kept his .282 average.
Steven Kwan is great at the plate. He has a .334 average, a .392 on-base percentage, and a .487 slugging percentage.
Cleveland Guardians injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Matthew Boyd
|LHP
|Elbow injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Sam Hentges
|LHP
|Undisclosed issue
|Out, 15-Day IL
Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 09, 2024
|Bailey Ober
|Joey Cantillo
Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians head-to-head record
After winning all five of their last meetings with the Minnesota Twins, the Cleveland Guardians are clearly mentally and tactically better prepared for this game. With scores running from 11-4 to 3-1, the Guardians have shown that they can adapt and take advantage of the Twins' weaknesses. This shows how strong they are both offensively and defensively. Based on their track record, it looks like the Guardians are ready to keep winning. If the Twins want to win and change the tide of the battle in their favor, they will have to change their strategies and come up with new ways to beat the Guardians, who have always been stronger.
|Date
|Results
|May 19, 2024
|Guardians 5-2 Twins
|May 19, 2024
|Guardians 11-4 Twins
|May 18, 2024
|Guardians 3-2 Twins
|Apr06, 2024
|Guardians 3-1 Twins
|Apr 05, 2024
|Guardians 4-2 Twins