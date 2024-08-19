Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Atlanta Braves, including how to watch and team news.

The Minnesota Twins are set to host the Atlanta Braves to start a thrilling MLB action on August 26, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT.

The Twins have a 72-58 record and an impressive 37-26 home record, giving them a slight advantage in both categories. Their offensive statistics, which show off their ability to produce runs and create offense, are impressive, ranking eighth in the league with a .322 on-base percentage and sixth with a .429 slugging percentage.

The Braves, on the other hand, struggle somewhat in offensive categories; their .413 slugging percentage and .307 on-base percentage rank them 12th and 19th, respectively. In contrast, their record is 70-60 and 34-32 away.

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Atlanta Braves on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: BSN, BSSO

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Minnesota Twins vs Atlanta Braves

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Minnesota Twins vs Atlanta Braves: Date and First-Pitch time

The Minnesota Twins will face the Atlanta Braves in an electrifying MLB game on August 26, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT, at Target Field, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date August 26, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm P Venue Target Field Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota Twins vs Atlanta Braves team news

Minnesota Twins team news

This season, Carlos Santana has a batting average of .237 and has hit 23 doubles, and eighteen home runs, along with 49 walks. Among batters in the league, he is 59th in home runs and 85th in RBI.

While Castro has the best batting average on his team (.253), he is ranked 150th in the league for home runs as well as 103rd for RBI.

Ryan Jeffers continues to be a big part of the Twins' offense. He has driven in 59 runs and hit 20 home runs, which has helped the team score a lot more runs.

Minnesota Twins injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Max Kepler RF Left knee soreness Day-to-Day Brooks Lee INF Right biceps tendinitis Out, 10-Day IL

Atlanta Braves team news

Marcell Ozuna has hit 37 home runs, driven in 94 runs, and has a batting average of .305, which are all important offensive stats. He is fourth in the major leagues in home runs as well as fifth in RBI.

Olson is batting .226 with 26 doubles, 1 triple, twenty-two home runs, with 52 walks. Olson ranked 29th in home runs as well as 42nd in RBI during the current season. Despite a .167 average in his previous five encounters, Olson has hit in the last two games.

Jorge Soler is batting .238, with 25 doubles, 1 triple, 16 home runs, with 55 walks.

Atlanta Braves injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Michael Harris II CF Left-hand soreness Day-to-Day Ozzie Albies INF Wrist injury Out, 10-Day IL

Minnesota Twins and Atlanta Braves projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 26, 2024 Bailey Ober Max Fried

Minnesota Twins and Atlanta Braves head-to-head record

The Atlanta Braves have ruled the Minnesota Twins in their last five meetings head-to-head, winning each of the five games. In four of those games, they've held the Twins to a score of three or less, including two shutouts. The Braves consistently scored more runs than the Twins, with two games in 2019 with 10 or more runs. Because of this, the Braves might go into the game with a mental edge, thinking that their pitching and hitting will keep them ahead. The Twins have to get out of this pattern to discover a way to stop the Braves offense while also making more chances to score.

Date Results Jun 28, 2023 Braves 3-0 Twins Jun 28, 2023 Braves 6-2 Twins Jun 27, 2023 Braves 4-1 Twins Aug 07, 2019 Braves 11-7 Twins Aug 11, 2019 Braves 12-7 Twins

