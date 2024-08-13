This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Byron Buxton #25 of the Minnesota Twins Getty images
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch and listen to today's Minnesota Twins vs Kansas City Royals MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Minnesota Twins and the Kansas City Royals, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The Kansas City Royals (65-54) take the field on Tuesday at Target Field against the Minnesota Twins (66-52) in game two of the three-game MLB series in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Twins defeated the Kansas City Royals 8-3 on Monday night, with Willi Castro hitting a three-run home run and Royce Lewis hitting a two-run homer in a six-run second inning.

The Twins, who improved to 6-2 against the Royals this season, remained 3 1/2 games behind American League Central leader Cleveland after splitting a four-game series with the Guardians during the weekend. The third-place Royals dropped to five games back.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Twins vs Kansas City Royals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Kansas City Royals on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: Bally Sports North (BSN) and Bally Sports Kansas City (BSKC)

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Minnesota Twins vs Kansas City Royals

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Minnesota Twins vs Kansas City Royals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals will hit the diamond at Target Field for this matchup on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, with the first pitch at 7:40 pm ET/ 4:40 pm PT in the US.

DateTuesday, August 13, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:40 pm ET/ 4:40 pm PT
VenueTarget Field
LocationMinneapolis, Minnesota

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Minnesota Twins vs Kansas City Royals team news

Minnesota Twins team news & players to watch

Zebby Matthews will make his first start of the season on the mound for the Twins. The 24-year-old right-hander is making his MLB debut.

Willi Castro paces Minnesota with a .259 batting average. He's also hit nine homers and has 44 RBI. Carlos Santana is batting .245 with an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .422 this season.

Jose Miranda has 91 hits this season and a slash line of .308/.349/.488. Byron Buxton has 84 hits and an OBP of .334 to go with a slugging percentage of .528 this season.

Minnesota Twins injury report

PlayerPositionInjury StatusInjury
D. DuarteRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListTriceps
A. DeSclafaniStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
C. CorreaShortstop10-Day Injured ListFoot
J. TopaRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListKnee
B. LeeThird baseman10-Day Injured ListBiceps
B. StewartRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListShoulder

Kansas City Royals team news & players to watch

The projected starting pitcher for Kansas City is Seth Lugo, who is 13-6 with a 2.72 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP over 155.2 innings pitched this year. The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday when he pitched 5 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads the squad with a batting average of .347, while leading the Royals in home runs, with 23 and runs batted in with 88. Vinnie Pasquantino is slashing .261 with 25 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 35 walks. Maikel Garcia has 21 doubles, five triples, six home runs and 32 walks while hitting .238.

Kansas City Royals injury report

PlayerPositionInjury StatusInjury
K. WrightStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListShoulder
J. TaylorRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListBicep
D. AltavillaRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListOblique

Minnesota Twins vs Kansas City Royals projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
08/13/24TBDS. Lugo (13-6)
08/14/24B. Ober (12-5)C. Ragans (9-7)

Minnesota Twins vs Kansas City Royals head-to-head record

DateMatchCompetition
08/13/24Twins 8-3 RoyalsMLB
05/30/24Twins 7-6 RoyalsMLB
05/30/24Twins 1-6 RoyalsMLB
05/29/24Twins 4-2 RoyalsMLB
05/27/24Twins 6-5 RoyalsMLB

More MLB news and coverage

