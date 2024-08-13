How to watch and listen to today's Minnesota Twins vs Kansas City Royals MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

The Kansas City Royals (65-54) take the field on Tuesday at Target Field against the Minnesota Twins (66-52) in game two of the three-game MLB series in Minnesota.
The Minnesota Twins defeated the Kansas City Royals 8-3 on Monday night, with Willi Castro hitting a three-run home run and Royce Lewis hitting a two-run homer in a six-run second inning.
The Twins, who improved to 6-2 against the Royals this season, remained 3 1/2 games behind American League Central leader Cleveland after splitting a four-game series with the Guardians during the weekend. The third-place Royals dropped to five games back.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Twins vs Kansas City Royals MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Kansas City Royals on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: Bally Sports North (BSN) and Bally Sports Kansas City (BSKC)
Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Minnesota Twins vs Kansas City Royals
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Minnesota Twins vs Kansas City Royals: Date and First-Pitch time
The Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals will hit the diamond at Target Field for this matchup on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, with the first pitch at 7:40 pm ET/ 4:40 pm PT in the US.
|Date
|Tuesday, August 13, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:40 pm ET/ 4:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Target Field
|Location
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Minnesota Twins vs Kansas City Royals team news
Minnesota Twins team news & players to watch
Zebby Matthews will make his first start of the season on the mound for the Twins. The 24-year-old right-hander is making his MLB debut.
Willi Castro paces Minnesota with a .259 batting average. He's also hit nine homers and has 44 RBI. Carlos Santana is batting .245 with an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .422 this season.
Jose Miranda has 91 hits this season and a slash line of .308/.349/.488. Byron Buxton has 84 hits and an OBP of .334 to go with a slugging percentage of .528 this season.
Minnesota Twins injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury Status
|Injury
|D. Duarte
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Triceps
|A. DeSclafani
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|C. Correa
|Shortstop
|10-Day Injured List
|Foot
|J. Topa
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Knee
|B. Lee
|Third baseman
|10-Day Injured List
|Biceps
|B. Stewart
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Shoulder
Kansas City Royals team news & players to watch
The projected starting pitcher for Kansas City is Seth Lugo, who is 13-6 with a 2.72 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP over 155.2 innings pitched this year. The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday when he pitched 5 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.
Bobby Witt Jr. leads the squad with a batting average of .347, while leading the Royals in home runs, with 23 and runs batted in with 88. Vinnie Pasquantino is slashing .261 with 25 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 35 walks. Maikel Garcia has 21 doubles, five triples, six home runs and 32 walks while hitting .238.
Kansas City Royals injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury Status
|Injury
|K. Wright
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Shoulder
|J. Taylor
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Bicep
|D. Altavilla
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Oblique
Minnesota Twins vs Kansas City Royals projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|08/13/24
|TBD
|S. Lugo (13-6)
|08/14/24
|B. Ober (12-5)
|C. Ragans (9-7)
Minnesota Twins vs Kansas City Royals head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|08/13/24
|Twins 8-3 Royals
|MLB
|05/30/24
|Twins 7-6 Royals
|MLB
|05/30/24
|Twins 1-6 Royals
|MLB
|05/29/24
|Twins 4-2 Royals
|MLB
|05/27/24
|Twins 6-5 Royals
|MLB