How to watch and listen to today's Minnesota Twins vs Kansas City Royals MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Minnesota Twins and the Kansas City Royals, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The Kansas City Royals (65-54) take the field on Tuesday at Target Field against the Minnesota Twins (66-52) in game two of the three-game MLB series in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Twins defeated the Kansas City Royals 8-3 on Monday night, with Willi Castro hitting a three-run home run and Royce Lewis hitting a two-run homer in a six-run second inning.

The Twins, who improved to 6-2 against the Royals this season, remained 3 1/2 games behind American League Central leader Cleveland after splitting a four-game series with the Guardians during the weekend. The third-place Royals dropped to five games back.

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Kansas City Royals on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: Bally Sports North (BSN) and Bally Sports Kansas City (BSKC)

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Minnesota Twins vs Kansas City Royals

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Minnesota Twins vs Kansas City Royals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals will hit the diamond at Target Field for this matchup on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, with the first pitch at 7:40 pm ET/ 4:40 pm PT in the US.

Date Tuesday, August 13, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:40 pm ET/ 4:40 pm PT Venue Target Field Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota Twins vs Kansas City Royals team news

Minnesota Twins team news & players to watch

Zebby Matthews will make his first start of the season on the mound for the Twins. The 24-year-old right-hander is making his MLB debut.

Willi Castro paces Minnesota with a .259 batting average. He's also hit nine homers and has 44 RBI. Carlos Santana is batting .245 with an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .422 this season.

Jose Miranda has 91 hits this season and a slash line of .308/.349/.488. Byron Buxton has 84 hits and an OBP of .334 to go with a slugging percentage of .528 this season.

Minnesota Twins injury report

Player Position Injury Status Injury D. Duarte Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Triceps A. DeSclafani Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow C. Correa Shortstop 10-Day Injured List Foot J. Topa Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Knee B. Lee Third baseman 10-Day Injured List Biceps B. Stewart Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Shoulder

Kansas City Royals team news & players to watch

The projected starting pitcher for Kansas City is Seth Lugo, who is 13-6 with a 2.72 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP over 155.2 innings pitched this year. The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday when he pitched 5 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads the squad with a batting average of .347, while leading the Royals in home runs, with 23 and runs batted in with 88. Vinnie Pasquantino is slashing .261 with 25 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 35 walks. Maikel Garcia has 21 doubles, five triples, six home runs and 32 walks while hitting .238.

Kansas City Royals injury report

Player Position Injury Status Injury K. Wright Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Shoulder J. Taylor Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Bicep D. Altavilla Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Oblique

Minnesota Twins vs Kansas City Royals projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team 08/13/24 TBD S. Lugo (13-6) 08/14/24 B. Ober (12-5) C. Ragans (9-7)

Minnesota Twins vs Kansas City Royals head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 08/13/24 Twins 8-3 Royals MLB 05/30/24 Twins 7-6 Royals MLB 05/30/24 Twins 1-6 Royals MLB 05/29/24 Twins 4-2 Royals MLB 05/27/24 Twins 6-5 Royals MLB

