Everything you need to know about the CFB matchup between Tulsa and Oklahoma State, including how to watch and team news.

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane is going to have a thrilling CFB game against the No. 13 Oklahoma State Cowboys on September 14, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT.

The Golden Hurricane lost their most recent game 28–24 to the Arkansas State Red Wolves, while the Cowboys beat the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 44–20.

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane are 1-1. Tulsa's offense is well-balanced. They score 43.0 points for each game on average, with 243.0 yards running and 249.0 yards passing.

On the other hand, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are 2-0 and have never lost a game. Oklahoma State depends heavily on its passing approach, averaging 296.5 passing yards for each game and earning 41.5 points per game. Their rushing offense, on the other hand, has been less impressive, averaging only 93.0 yards per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oklahoma State vs Tulsa CFB game, plus plenty more.

Tulsa vs Oklahoma State: Date and kick-off time

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the Oklahoma State Cowboys are ready to meet in an epic CFB game on September 14, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT, at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Date September 14, 2024 kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium Location Tulsa, Oklahoma

How to watch Tulsa vs Oklahoma State on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Tulsa vs Oklahoma State team news

Tulsa team news

This season, Francis has thrown for 498 yards, which is an average of 249.0 yards for each game, and he has completed 67.2% of his passes. He has thrown 5 touchdowns and one interception, and he has also run for 27 yards.

Avant has run 25 times over 125 yards, which is an average of 62.5 yards for each game. He is the team's top runner.

Benjamin has the most receiving yards with 196 from 11 catches, two of which were touchdowns.

Oklahoma State team news

Bowman has completed 63.4% of his passes this season, completing 593 yards with 4 touchdowns along with an interception. He has also gained 15 yards on the ground by running seven times, for an average of 7.5 yards for each game.

Gordon has been very important on the ground, rushing 44 times for 153 yards as well as three touchdowns. He has also made a difference in the passing game, catching six passes for 62 yards (31.0 yards for each game) and scoring one touchdown.

Rashod Owens has the most receiving yards with 145, coming from eight catches from thirteen targets and scoring one touchdown.

More college football news and coverage