Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans NFL Week 18: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Titans versus Texas NFL Week 18 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Houston Texans are locked into the fourth seed in the AFC after securing the AFC South title, but their recent performances leave much to be desired.

Their Christmas Day clash in Week 17 saw them suffer a crushing 31-2 defeat against the Baltimore Ravens.

Sitting at 9-7, the Texans solidified their postseason position despite being soundly beaten last week. As AFC South champions, they will enter the playoffs as the conference's fourth seed.

On the other hand, the Tennessee Titans find themselves languishing at the bottom of the NFL standings, sharing the league's worst record (3-13) with the New England Patriots. This puts Tennessee in line for the second overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The big question ahead of Sunday's showdown is which team will have the motivation to field a competitive lineup. Notably, one of the Titans' three wins this season came against Houston. In their Week 11 meeting, Will Levis threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns, leading Tennessee to a 32-27 victory over the Texans.

Week 18 always brings unique dynamics, with motivations ranging from preserving players' health to achieving individual milestones, alongside potential implications for draft positioning. These competing priorities add a layer of intrigue to the final week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans NFL Week 18 game, plus plenty more.

Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans: Date and kick-off time

The Titans will take on the Texans in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, January 5, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Date Sunday, January 5 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Nissan Stadium Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Jay Feely (analyst), Ross Tucker (analyst) and Amanda Balionis (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans NFL Week 18 game

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 232 (CAR), 830 (NE) | Away: 387 (CAR), 812 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans team news & key players

Tennessee Titans team news

The Titans enter this game following a 20-13 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite outgaining Jacksonville 337-295 in total yards, Tennessee lost the turnover battle and converted just 50% of their third downs. Mason Rudolph threw for 193 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, while Tyjae Spears contributed 95 rushing yards on 20 carries.

This recent loss was part of a five-game skid for Tennessee, which includes defeats to the Colts (38-30) and Bengals (37-27). Offensively, the Titans average 18.6 points per game, producing 193 passing yards and 110.6 rushing yards per outing. However, their defense has been porous, conceding an average of 27.3 points per game. Mason Rudolph has completed 63.5% of his passes for 1,460 yards, nine touchdowns, and nine interceptions, while Calvin Ridley leads the receiving corps with 941 yards and four touchdowns. Reports suggest Will Levis will also see action under center, so both quarterbacks may feature in this game.

Titans injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Dowell Wide Receiver Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL C. Campbell Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. McLendon Defensive End Injured Reserve Toe M. Brown Safety Questionable Undisclosed O. Reese Linebacker Questionable Ankle E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Knee M. Davidson Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Biceps G. Wallow Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral D. Hopkins Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Autry Defensive End Questionable Knee E. Molden Cornerback Injured Reserve Shin A. Dillard Tackle Questionable Concussion T. Spears Running Back Doubtful Concussion C. Moore Wide Receiver Questionable Knee - ACL K. Wallace Safety Injured Reserve Ankle A. Hooker Safety Questionable Shoulder L. Sneed Cornerback Injured Reserve Quadriceps T. Gipson Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle S. Murphy-Bunting Cornerback Questionable Toe K. Peko Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral T. Burks Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL K. Murray Linebacker Injured Reserve Wrist T. Boyd Wide Receiver Questionable Foot A. Rupcich Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps T. Pollard Running Back Questionable Ankle Q. Diggs Free Safety Injured Reserve Foot L. Cushenberry Center Injured Reserve Achilles A. Key Linebacker Questionable Hand J. Gibbens Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle D. Johnson Running Back Questionable Undisclosed L. Bruss Offensive Guard Injured Reserve Knee - ACL N. Folk Kicker Questionable Abdomen D. Long Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed

Houston Texans team news

As for the Texans, they come into this matchup after being dismantled by Baltimore, 31-2. CJ Stroud managed 185 passing yards but threw an interception, while Nico Collins caught three passes for 59 yards.

Prior to the Ravens loss, Houston fell 27-19 to the Kansas City Chiefs but managed to secure a 20-12 win over the Miami Dolphins. Despite clinching the AFC South, the Texans have dropped three of their last five games and five of their past eight. Their offense averages 21.8 points per game, with 209.9 passing yards and 106.4 rushing yards per contest. Defensively, they allow 22.4 points per game.

Stroud has thrown for 3,677 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions this season, while Mixon has been a standout on the ground with 993 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. It's expected that Houston's starters will play limited snaps, likely no more than a quarter or half, as they prepare for the postseason.

Texans injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Keene Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. Autry Defensive End Questionable Knee B. Hill Safety Injured Reserve Leg J. Thomas Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Keenum Quarterback Injured Reserve Foot M. Harris Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed C. Harris Linebacker Questionable Ankle M. Ford Cornerback Questionable Back D. Scaife Center Questionable Leg J. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring N. Brown Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Torso J. Okudah Cornerback Questionable Concussion G. Fant Tackle Injured Reserve Knee D. King Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed J. Scruggs Offensive Lineman Questionable Foot B. Jordan Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL F. Fatukasi Defensive Tackle Questionable Ankle L. Johnson Cornerback Questionable Shoulder T. Dell Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Ward Safety Injured Reserve Foot B. Brooks Running Back Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus K. Lassiter Cornerback Questionable Quadriceps D. Perryman Linebacker Questionable Groin S. Diggs Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Henderson Cornerback Injured Reserve Neck S. Mason Guard Doubtful Knee - MCL J. Pitre Safety Injured Reserve Pectoral K. Hollman Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Quitoriano Tight End Injured Reserve Knee

More NFL news and coverage