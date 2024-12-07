Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Live stream, TV channel, and start time for 2024 NFL Week 14 game

Everything you need to know on how to watch Titans versus Jaguars 2024 NFL Week 14 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The AFC South has turned into a two-team showdown, with the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans leading the way. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans are battling at the bottom of the standings, with Sunday’s matchup offering little more than a fight for pride.

For the Jaguars, it's been a rough stretch, as they’ve finished last in the division in four of the previous six campaigns. On the other side, the Titans are desperate to avoid consecutive last-place finishes. Both teams have been familiar with the division cellar in recent years, and neither is keen on claiming that dubious honor in 2024. While playoff hopes are nonexistent—Jacksonville is already out, and Tennessee is just one loss away from the same fate—there’s still something worth competing for this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL game, plus plenty more.

Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Date and kick-off time

The Titans will take on the Jaguars in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Date Sunday, December 8 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Nissan Stadium Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst), Jason McCourty (analyst) and AJ Ross (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. You can start a Fubo subscription for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 231 (CAR), 830 (NE) | Away: 386 (CAR), 814 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars team news & key players

Tennessee Titans team news

As for the Titans, quarterback Will Levis faces mounting pressure to prove himself. His performances this season have left much to be desired, casting doubt on his future as the team’s starter. If Levis hopes to remain in contention for the job next year, he'll need to deliver strong outings down the stretch.

Titans injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Dowell Wide Receiver Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL C. Campbell Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. McLendon Defensive End Injured Reserve Toe M. Brown Safety Questionable Undisclosed C. Awuzie Cornerback Injured Reserve Groin E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Biceps M. Davidson Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Biceps G. Wallow Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral D. Hopkins Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed E. Molden Cornerback Questionable Back J. Williams Linebacker Questionable Knee K. Wallace Safety Injured Reserve Ankle J. Duncan Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Hamstring L. Sneed Cornerback Injured Reserve Quadriceps K. Peko Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral T. Burks Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Sweat Nose Tackle Questionable Shoulder K. Murray Linebacker Questionable Hamstring J. Baker Linebacker Questionable Neck J. Brownlee Cornerback Questionable Hip T. Boyd Wide Receiver Questionable Foot A. Rupcich Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps Q. Diggs Free Safety Injured Reserve Foot L. Cushenberry Center Injured Reserve Achilles B. Oliver Wide Receiver Questionable Knee M. Edwards Safety Questionable Hamstring R. McCreary Cornerback Questionable Shoulder J. Gibbens Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle C. Farley Cornerback Questionable Shoulder D. Johnson Running Back Out Undisclosed P. Skoronski Offensive Lineman Questionable Foot J. Lynch Defensive Lineman Questionable Shoulder L. Bruss Offensive Guard Questionable Knee

Jacksonville Jaguars team news

The Jaguars will be without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who landed on injured reserve after sustaining a concussion from a controversial hit by ex-Titans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. Adding to his woes, Lawrence reportedly requires surgery for an AC joint injury in his non-throwing shoulder. In his absence, Mac Jones will take over the reins under center.

For Jacksonville, this could be an opportunity to give running back Tank Bigsby an expanded role. Bigsby has been efficient this season, averaging 5.4 yards per carry, yet he's only been handed the ball 102 times. A larger workload could provide valuable insight into his potential as a long-term asset in the backfield.

Jaguars injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury T. Campbell Cornerback Questionable Thigh D. Dixon Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. White Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. Smoot Defensive End Injured Reserve Wrist G. Davis Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus A. Blackson Defensive Lineman Out Undisclosed Y. Abdullah Linebacker Questionable Hamstring C. Kirk Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Collarbone A. Oruwariye Cornerback Injured Reserve Back B. Scherff Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee C. Hodges Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee T. Lawrence Quarterback Injured Reserve Shoulder - AC Joint L. Cooke Punter Questionable Knee R. Matiscik Long Snapper Questionable Hamstring P. Washington Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder J. Reynolds Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed

More NFL news and coverage